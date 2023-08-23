A crew of bikers were stopped by law enforcement, and instead of being scared, they kept them entertained

Each crew member performed a particular hilarious act, which included dancing and even reviving an unconscious bike

Netizens were gladdened by the heartwarming content and loved how peaceful bikers were

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A biker crew entertained cops and citizens alike. Image: @killswitch_brothe

Source: TikTok

When the police stopped a Gauteng-based biker crew, they decided to entertain their followers with hilarious antics.

From performing CPR to acting like they were doing push-ups, the crew’s antics kept netizens and the cops in stitches.

Biker crew entertains cops in TikTok video

@killswitch_brothe posted their hilarious video, which hit 473K views. The police stopped the crew. It is not clear why they were stopped, but what is evident is that the police officers were having fun watching them pull their stunts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, six of the biker crew members were stopping by the side of the road in Hartebeespoort in Gauteng. Each crew member performed different stunts for the cops and the camera. The first biker danced for the camera. The second and third also danced, while the fourth did push-ups. The fifth member talked to his bike while the sixth member performed CPR on his motorcycle. Watch the video here:

South Africans show love to the bikers

Netizens in the comment section had fun watching the video and busted chops in the comment section.

Hannelie Keogh Kotze said:

“It’s the guy doing the CPR that’s killing me.”

Elgee Davies remarked:

“South Africa is the best, man. In other countries, bikers avoid the police and law enforcement. In SA, we vibe with the cops.”

Asanda Mxo wrote:

“I’m getting me a bike next year. Bikes are the happiest people I know.”

Jae087 remarked:

“The guy dances and returns to business like, ‘here’s my license’.”

Ninja_angel remarked:

“I like the guy chatting to his bike. I’m dead now.”

Rainea-marie Field:

“The TikTok of the Year award goes to you.”

Farzana Khan was amazed.

“How awesome it is that there are still people unaffected by this crazy world. Loving these bikers.”

Beverley Bissett applauded them.

“These are law-abiding citizens. They could have dropped the hammer and escaped, but they stopped. Love all of them standing by their buddy.”

Woman refuses hubby to be a biker

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man wanted to be a biker, and his wife refused.

Their hilarious interaction was recorded and posted on video, in which the man jokingly asks his wife if he could be a biker.

The woman laughs at him and tells him he’s too old to be a biker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News