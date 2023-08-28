Dr Malinga got trolled online after he asked netizens to help him wish his wife Boitumelo a happy birthday

Due to his recent stunts and his previous drama with SARS, Mzansi has been using that against Dr Malinga

Under his recent tweet, trolls were asking him if they should donate birthday cakes

Mzansi trolls have no chill. Dr Malinga caught himself under fire when he asked them to help him wish his wife Boitumelo a happy birthday.

Dr Malinga has been active on TikTok, participating in various online trends and often gets roasted for them. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Malinga celebrates his wife's birthday

The doting husband and father of three always makes it a point to celebrate his wife, Boitumelo Mosupye, on her special day.

She celebrated her birthday on 27 August and even went on TikTok live in honour of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On Twitter, he shared a selfie of them and asked Mzansi to help him send her birthday wishes.

Mzansi trolls Malinga and wife

Because of his broken English and his previous drama with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Mzansi has been using that against Dr Malinga. Some people came through for Malinga and donated money so he could pay off his debts and not lose his house.

Under his recent tweet, trolls asked him if they should donate birthday cakes.

@Noxza_dube said:

"Happy birthday to her, should we donate for the cake?? Or are you good now??"

@GeorgeBeatsSA said:

"Happiest birthday to the Queen. I really enjoyed #SundaySexyLove last night. Doctor Malinga was hilarious!"

@DR_CEO_ said:

"Are we supposed to DONATE a cake too?"

Dr Mlainga serves looks on TikTok

On his latest TikTok live session, Dr Malinga wore a wig and female dresses. Of course, his popular waist trainer was included in the mess.

Malinga goes on TikTok live daily at 8 pm, and he told Briefly News that he never prepares for his comedic stunts, he just goes with the flow.

"[I am] natural everytime. I don't even prepare or have a topic I just flow."

Dr Malinga thanks SA for helping with his SARS debt

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Malinga thanked Mzansi for helping him keep his home and paying off SARS.

The entertainer had gone on Podcast and Chill with MacG and pleaded with the public to assist him with SARS.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News