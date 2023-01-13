Postbank Says Sassa Payment Issues and System Glitches Are Resolved, Leaving Mzansi Sceptical
- The South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) glitches that left numerous penniless have been fixed
- Postbank claims that it has resolved its payment issues; however, many citizens are not buying the excuses
- Beneficiaries of Sassa grants experienced numerous technical glitches that disrupted the withdrawal of funds
CAPE TOWN - Postbank claims that it has resolved its payment issues that affected thousands of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients.
System glitches left many beneficiaries unable to access funds and other challenges when doing transactions on AMTs, retail stores and Post Office branches throughout the country. At least 4500 beneficiaries were affected by the issues.
Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako spoke to Cape Talk and said the issues have been fixed. He said since the start of the year, old age, and disability grants were paid; however, issues arose while making child grant payments.
Diako said the system’s performance was not up to standard. He said it was during that period when beneficiaries were met with problems while attempting to withdraw their money.
Sassa grant recipients did not receive their funds despite it reflecting as if they did. Diako said reversals were implemented.
According to TimesLIVE, beneficiaries experienced numerous technical glitches that disrupted the withdrawal of funds.
Mzansi unimpressed with Postbank
Marcelle September said:
“What a disgrace, walk a mile in those people's shoes, they have mouths to feed.”
David Sass commented:
“Another ANC success story.”
AB Aero Sox wrote:
“Another failed promise.”
Gary Rusch wrote:
“Why does the government continue to use a failed service?”
Nola Prince added:
“Once again the poverty-stricken suffers.”
Postbank on its way to becoming South Africa’s state bank, leaving SA worried “Here comes the mass looting”
Briefly News also reported that South Africans are a little concerned after Minister of Communications Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that Postbank is gearing up to take on the role of South Africa's state bank.
While the state-owned enterprise is making plans to roll out 100 new branches and renovate Post Office infrastructure into an all-inclusive bank, citizens are worried that corrupt officials are preparing for an all-out looting feast.
However, Ntshavheni has assured that the move to make Postbank a state bank has nothing to do with the African National Congresses' push for one over recent years, Business Tech reported.
