Nkgono Kgosigadi is a remarkable individual who wears multiple hats and has made a significant impact in various fields

As a traditional healer, a mine surveying lecturer, and an award-winning influencer, she stands out as a beacon of empowerment and traditional wisdom

In an interview with Briefly News, she says she aims to try and demystify the negative stigma around sangomas

The traditional healer is breaking barriers in her field and is trying to raise awareness of her craft.

In a world where traditional healing is often misunderstood, Nkgono Kgosigadi is a shining example of a young woman who embraced her calling to become a traditional healer.

A multi-talented traditional healer making waves in Midrand

Nkgono wears many hats, making her a force to be reckoned with in various fields. The road to her calling has not been easy, but it's something she has had to accept.

She says:

"African spirituality, like any other religious belief system, is founded based on norms that set how things should be done. Therefore I cannot, in earnest, say I wanted to become a traditional healer for two reasons; I do not think there is a person who willingly wants to become a traditional healer. Being a healer is a calling from one’s ancestors. In a few cases, you will notice infants undergoing the ukuthwasainitiation without choosing to become a traditional healer, but mainly because their ancestor wishes them to do it.

"My calling became more intense towards the end of 2020, but I knew when I was still in grade 7 that I had a calling in 2008. I must concede that from the genesis of the ukuthwasa initiation process, this journey is intense and always demands one to be resilient until its completion phase.".

Young woman aims to break the myths around traditonal healers.

Today, she stands tall as a traditional healer, bringing wisdom and healing practices to the modern world. Apart from her role as a healer, Kgosigadi is breaking barriers and stereotypes by pursuing multiple careers. As a Mine Surveying lecturer, she educates the next generation and challenges societal norms by proving that one can be both a traditional healer and a successful professional.

"I believe by living in a secular state like South Africa with a diverse religious population, my work is impacting positively on the black African women who are already statistically in the majority compared to their male counterparts in traditional healing. Therefore, I often share my journey on social media so that I can encourage others that you can be a healer and have a professional or any other career as well. In other words, healing can be positively intertwined, provided your ancestors agree.

Through her work as a traditional healer, educator, and influencer, Nkgono breaks down barriers, promotes self-love, and empowers individuals to embrace their true selves.

" I am focusing on trying to demystify the negative stigma around traditional healers. To achieve this goal, I provide educational awareness on various social media platforms about African Spirituality and the view to asserting self-love amongst Africans. "

"Lastly, I opened a herbal shop in an upmarket area mainly because I wanted to bridge the gap in accessibility of traditional herbs by the young and old, poor and middle class, black and white. As you know, illnesses and other medicinal remedies know no age, colour, and status in society."

Her achievements have not gone unnoticed; she was honoured for her work and won multiple awards. This recognition speaks volumes about her impact and influence in various spheres, including traditional healing and education.

In a world increasingly disconnected from its roots, Nkgono Kgosigadi reminds us of the importance of embracing our cultural heritage and the wisdom passed down through generations. Her dedication to traditional healing and her commitment to education and empowerment make her a remarkable role model for young South Africans and beyond.

