Laurens Vanthoor admitted on social media that his emotions got the better of him during a racing incident with brother Dries during the Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race

The Manthey-Racing Porsche Laurens was driving crashed into the barriers after touching the Audi Dries was racing at a high-speed section of the 26km-long track

Laurens apologised to the Manthey-Racing team and fellow drivers and said his actions were regrettable

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sibling rivalry caused Porsche factory racing driver Laurens Vanthoor to crash out of the Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race.

The incident between his Grello 911 GT3 R and the Phoenix Audi of his younger brother saw the #1 Porsche lose out on retaining the crown it won in 2021.

Dries Vanthoor and Laurens Vanthoor. Image: YouTube

Source: UGC

Laurens Vanthoor's Nurburgring 24 Hours race came crashing down, quite literally, after a tussle with his younger brother Dries. The pair were battling over third place in the prestigious race on the 26km track, reports Motorsport.com.

The pair touched while racing at high-speed ahead of the famous Tiergarten section when a slight touch caused the #1 Porsche to veer out of control and crash into the barriers. Laurens was uninjured.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the footage of the crash in the videos below and above.

The older brother took too social media once he was back in the Manthey-Racing garage and apologised for the incident the following day and admitted that he took more risk than usual because he was racing his brother.

The series of three tweets are below and they give you a clear idea of how much the 31-year-old regrets how the events unfolded.

R44 Million Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar driver almost crashes at race track, one of only 150 in the world

Expensive cars crashing always gets views on social media and this one is no different, an Aston Martin Valkyrie is almost written off in this close shave.

The incident took place at the Silverstone race circuit while storming down the main straight as onlookers recorded the gorgeous V12-powered hypercar.

Only 150 models were produced and to lose one to a crash would be a shame as it is powered by an amazing V12 engine with 850kW.

Source: Briefly News