A woman took to TikTok with a video which showed her pulling flip-flops from her high heel boots

TikTok user @dinny_tweets0 went from a night out on the town to a chilled look in seconds

South African people were impressed with the women's fashion tip and thanked her in the comment section

Wearing high heels is not for everyone. This South African woman has a tip for others who don't like to wear heels all the time. she shoved slopes in the side of her high heel boots and whip them out when her feet got sore - what a tip!

This fashion babe went from a night out on the town to a chilled look in seconds. Image: TikTok user @dinny_tweets0

Source: TikTok

Everyone who has ever worn a pair of high heels knows that they are not comfortable. If you go out on a long night, you are sure to pack a pair of flats in your bag, but if you don't have a bag, then just put them on the side of your boots.

South African woman gives 5-minute crafts for soothing sore feet and high heels

TikTok user @dinny_tweets0 shared a of video of herself pulling flip-flops from her high heel boots. The woman went from fab to comfortable in a second, and no one even knew she was stashing flat in her high heels. Fashion tip of the year!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at this fashion Queen revealing her secret tip:

TikTok users love the high heel to flat tip; the comment section was filled with cheering

People took to the comments section to let the woman know that she just dropped the fashion tip of the year. They also loved her shoes.

Read some of the comments:

Bonnie_iconic loved it:

“Yohwee baddie with a plan”

Humbu had jokes:

“Is it normal that my boots don’t zip??? Yet others have storage ”

Alina Mahlatsi is part of this club:

“Me always ”

Sebz85 was defeated:

“”

Beautiful lady in high heels dances too close to swimming pool, leaves peeps on the edge: "Felt so relieved"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young lady, @chidinma06.6, has shared a video showing the moment she got the attention of many at a party as she danced in her high heels.

Standing at the edge of a pool, the lady danced with so much energy as if she was not so close to water. Many feared she might fall.

Ladies who were watching her dance were equally scared on her behalf. The TikTok video showed a lady in front of the dancer looking in amazement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News