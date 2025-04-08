Pope Francis Makes 1st Appearance Since Hospitalisation, SA Catholic Speaks of His Significance
- Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since he was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital
- The Holy Father was being treated for a respiratory tract infection, which later developed into double pneumonia
- Dr Jacobus de Bruyn touched on the Pope's significance to the faith and how his recovery was inspiring
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism
ROME, ITALY – Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since being discharged from the hospital.
The Holy Father made a brief appearance on 6 April 2025 when he addressed a crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square.
It marked his first appearance since he was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 23 March, where he had been receiving treatment since 14 February 2025. He was treated for a respiratory tract infection, which later developed into double pneumonia.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Pope Francis appears during special Jubilee Mass
The 88-year-old made an appearance as he greeted the crowds gathered at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
The crowd was gathered to mark the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Healthcare. The Holy Father appeared in a wheelchair and was wearing oxygen nasal cannulas.
The Pope is still receiving oxygen, which is administered through the nasal tubes, and doctors are gradually reducing the amount he needs as he recovers further.
During his brief appearance, Pope Francis wished everyone a happy Sunday and thanked them.
You can watch that moment below.
The Vatican press office also released a message on behalf of the Pope in which he spoke of his experience during hospitalisation and how he felt God’s presence throughout it all. He also asked for continued prayers for those living in Ukraine, Gaza, the Middle East, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, and Haiti.
Pope’s recovery seen as a glimpse of the Resurrection
While Catholics gathered at St Peter’s Square celebrated the Pope’s appearance, his recovery has also been hailed here in South Africa.
Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Doctor Jacobus de Bruyn explained what the Pope meant for the Catholic faith.
“The Holy Father is for us a symbol of unity. Yet he is more than a symbol, he is the visible representative of Christ on earth and the head of the visible Church.
“Furthermore, he serves as an arbiter for us in matters of moral and ethical discernment, meaning that, when necessary, he speaks (in communion with his brother bishops) from his Chair as the Successor of St Peter to guide us in how we should understand the Scriptures and live them out. He is also for us a visible example of what it means to be Christ for others,” Dr de Bruyn said.
Dr de Bruyn also expressed what the Pope’s recovery meant for the faith.
“I believe that his recovery during this Lenten season offers us a glimpse of the Resurrection, a sign of the coming Easter, and Christ's victory over death.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za