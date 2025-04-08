Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since he was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital

The Holy Father was being treated for a respiratory tract infection, which later developed into double pneumonia

Dr Jacobus de Bruyn touched on the Pope's significance to the faith and how his recovery was inspiring

Pope Francis made his first public appearance since he was discharged from the hospital, when he greeted crowds at St Peter's Square.

Source: Getty Images

ROME, ITALY – Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since being discharged from the hospital.

The Holy Father made a brief appearance on 6 April 2025 when he addressed a crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square.

It marked his first appearance since he was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 23 March, where he had been receiving treatment since 14 February 2025. He was treated for a respiratory tract infection, which later developed into double pneumonia.

Pope Francis appears during special Jubilee Mass

The 88-year-old made an appearance as he greeted the crowds gathered at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

The crowd was gathered to mark the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Healthcare. The Holy Father appeared in a wheelchair and was wearing oxygen nasal cannulas.

The Pope is still receiving oxygen, which is administered through the nasal tubes, and doctors are gradually reducing the amount he needs as he recovers further.

During his brief appearance, Pope Francis wished everyone a happy Sunday and thanked them.

You can watch that moment below.

The Vatican press office also released a message on behalf of the Pope in which he spoke of his experience during hospitalisation and how he felt God’s presence throughout it all. He also asked for continued prayers for those living in Ukraine, Gaza, the Middle East, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, and Haiti.

Pope’s recovery seen as a glimpse of the Resurrection

While Catholics gathered at St Peter’s Square celebrated the Pope’s appearance, his recovery has also been hailed here in South Africa.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Doctor Jacobus de Bruyn explained what the Pope meant for the Catholic faith.

“The Holy Father is for us a symbol of unity. Yet he is more than a symbol, he is the visible representative of Christ on earth and the head of the visible Church.

“Furthermore, he serves as an arbiter for us in matters of moral and ethical discernment, meaning that, when necessary, he speaks (in communion with his brother bishops) from his Chair as the Successor of St Peter to guide us in how we should understand the Scriptures and live them out. He is also for us a visible example of what it means to be Christ for others,” Dr de Bruyn said.

Dr de Bruyn also expressed what the Pope’s recovery meant for the faith.

“I believe that his recovery during this Lenten season offers us a glimpse of the Resurrection, a sign of the coming Easter, and Christ's victory over death.”

Dr Jacobus de Bruyn spoke about the Pope's significance to the Catholic faith and how his recovery has offered a glimpse of Christ's victory over death.

Source: Getty Images

