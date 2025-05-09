President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the election of Pope Leo XIV is a profound moment for the Catholic Church and the global community

The 69-year-old United States-born cardinal, Robert Prevost, was elected yesterday, 8 May 2025, as the first American pope

He serves as the new spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics around the world and is the 267th occupant of the throne of Saint Peter

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost, as a historic moment for the Catholic Church and global unity. Images: @CyrilRamaphosa/X

What did Ramaphosa say?

The South African president wished the newly elected pope a blessed and transformative papacy. He said that, on behalf of South Africans, he wishes that the pope would strengthen the faith, unity, and social solidarity in the world. Ramaphosa said Pope Leo’s early focus on peace echoes a message embraced by much of humanity and pays tribute to the legacy of the late Pope Francis.

President Ramaphosa, referencing the white smoke above the Sistine Chapel that marked Pope Leo’s election, said it reflected a moment of unity, something he hoped would overcome the dark smoke of military conflict still seen in parts of the world today.

Who is Cardinal Robert Prevost?

Cardinal Prevost, a Chicago native, heads the Vatican office that manages the appointment of bishops. Before becoming pope, he dedicated many years to service in Peru and holds citizenship in both the U.S. and Peru.

He will assume the title Pope Leo XIV. As the first American ever elected to the papacy, the new pope was chosen less than 24 hours after the Conclave began.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their opinions about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to the newly elected pope.

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Colonial clerks have to congratulate their bosses."

@cikilishe said:

"We have serious transgressions happening in our country Mr Pres. White arrogance is at an ALL TIME HIGH in your tenure. We have lost faith in the courts, police and judges. DA covertly bringing white supremacy back under your nose. Most of us think you don't care."

@budderz908 said:

"May he steer America in the right direction as well."

@NtlalontleP said:

"What does a President of a country have to do with elections of a foreign church leader?"

@James7218721212 said:

"Isn’t Ramaphosa suppose to preach about Atheism because of his Marxist beliefs."

@SaysArwas said:

"The same way you're busy posting and praising the new Pope, also share the good that our brother from Burkina Faso is doing to liberate the people of Burkina Faso and Africa at large."

@FoloAlona said:

"Let's hope that Pope Leo XIV will be an activist like Pope Francis who denounced so many bad things that are happening in the world."

