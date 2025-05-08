A Johannesburg woman shared how she transformed her empty bachelor flat by buying one piece of furniture each month

Starting with just a bed and a few kitchen appliances in July 2024, she now has a fully furnished, stylish space that looks professionally designed

Social media users were impressed by her patience and eye for design, with many asking for advice and where she purchased her beautiful items

A woman shared a video showing how she managed to transform an empty flat into a cosy home. Images: @ntombenhlekandlovu

A content creator from Johannesburg shared her inspiring journey of transforming her bare bachelor flat into a beautiful home by buying just one item each month. TikTok user @ntombenhlekandlovu posted a video in May showing the amazing results of her patient approach to decorating her first home.

In her previous video, the Christian content creator explained that when she got the keys to her bachelor flat in July 2024, it was empty and cold with nothing but a bed and a few kitchen appliances. She came up with a smart plan to buy at least one item every month to slowly build her dream home.

She started with a small table, then added pedestals she fell in love with. Her neighbour gifted her a nice-smelling diffuser, and she bought a TV stand in good faith that she would eventually get a TV. Month by month, her home came together with a couch, table, office chair to help with back pain, a mirror and side lamps.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Beautiful final result

The video shows her bachelor flat now boasting a beautiful velvet headboard on a queen-size bed, complete with a matching storage box at the foot. Her once-empty space now features lovely side pedestals, a couch with a small table, an office chair, a kitchen table with two chairs, and a fridge.

Despite not having a high-paying job, her smart approach to furnishing allowed her to create a neat, modern-looking space that appears professionally designed, all in less than a year.

"May 2025: This is how far I've gone by God's grace. This is my home," she proudly shared in her video.

The room makeover had many viewers asking about her location, whether similar rooms were available, and where she bought her furniture as they admired her beautiful, modern space.

A local woman shared a clip of how she transformed her basic bachelor flat into a cosy and beautiful home. Images: @ntombenhlekandlovu

Social media reactions to the room

The TikTok community was quick to praise her creativity and patience in creating such a lovely space.

@Maceles_kitchen asked:

"Where do you guys get these one-bedroom ngathi ama hotel?"

@Rose_Thekisoo🇿🇦 gushed:

"I swear y'all are making us Sbwl ama room more than apartments beacuse wow, y'all are killing it. I swear, and I love seeing it 🥰"

@mini me requested:

"I need your help to make my room like this. I'm terrible when it comes to this."

@Pa-Trish admired:

"The storage box ate🔥🔥🔥 Kopa plug please."

@ELHIS found inspiration:

"Girl, this is beautiful. Saving this for when I'm back on my feet again. God willing🤲🏽"

@mbavhaleloratshila was surprised:

"Wow, I thought it was a big house, but wow, it's so neat and spacious. I love this. You have made it look 🥰 Independency!"

@MAMTUNGWA@Rea complimented:

"You better come and revamp my room because woow, such small space but ei it's stunning sisi...🥰🥰🥰"

