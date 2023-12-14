Where is Amy Preasmyer now? All about Ricky Cowles Jr's girlfriend

Amy Preasmyer was 16 years old when she realised that her boyfriend, Ricky Cowles Jr, who was 21 years old then, had been shot. The events of the incident and the subsequent years culminated in her life sentence. Go through this article as it unravels the case while answering the question, where is Amy Preasmyer now?

Amy became a centre of interest after conspiring to murder her then-boyfriend. Photo: @Wionn and @QMAN on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: Facebook

Amy Preasmyer, an American woman, gained public attention in 2005 after her arrest in line with her boyfriend's death.

Where is Amy Preasmyer now?

The NBC documentary, Dateline re-enacts the events of the fateful day. It starts with a distressing 911 call from the young Preasmyer. The call sets into motion an investigation into the August 1997 murder. How about getting into bits about the events of that day and what prompted the frantic call?

Amy and Sara, one of Amy's close friends, walked in on Ricky, who had suffered a severe headshot wound. Ricky Cowles Jr, Preasmyer's then-boyfriend, was an electrician in his family's business.

What transpired was initially a puzzle, and when the authorities got to the scene, there was a lot to process. Nonetheless, the truth about the twisted turn of events came out. They would later turn Amy Lyn Preasmyer's life upside down. Read on to find out how.

Who is Amy Lynn Preasmyer?

At the time of the incident, Preasmyer was seemingly a sixteen-year-old girl in a relationship with Ricky Cowles Jr. According to their close friends, the two were madly in love and looked happy.

Preasmyer, who hailed from California, USA, was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of Ricky's death. This factor would stir the pot and instigate the horror in the fateful case.

Amy alleged that Ricky had ruined her life by getting her pregnant. Photo: @Prison_Health and @cupplaavgjoes on X (Modified by the author)

Source: Facebook

What did Amy Lynn Preasmyer do?

Preasmyer was upset that the pregnancy had ruined her life. Therefore, with the help of two of her friends, she conspired to have Ricky murdered. Preasmyer would later enlist Billy Hoffman, a contract killer, to do the job.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Daily News, days after the tragic incident, Hoffman was heard telling several people around the neighbourhood that he had committed the crime. The police would later catch wind of the details and arrest him in April 1998.

The trial would later unravel that Preasmyer had asked other people to murder Cowles, a role that Hoffman took even though he did not know her personally. Their mutual friends put them in touch. As a result, two of Amy's friends, David Ashbury and Jennifer Kellog, were looped into the case and sentenced for their involvement.

Where is Amy Preasmyer today?

Preasmyer is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, Calif. According to the facility's website, Amy Preasmyer's parole hearing is listed as March 2029. The public information officer from the facility intimated that Amy had been granted clemency from the parole board at one point.

During Amy Presmyer's sentencing, the judge said, "A young man was brutally killed, and Amy Preasmyer, you are responsible for that." The lawlessness and immorality of all these people involved is hard to accept and understand."

NBC's Dateline details the events of the fateful day and its aftermath. Photo: @Wade Nicks on Facebook

Source: Facebook

Where are Amy Preasmyer and Jennifer Kellogg now?

Even though David Ashbury and Jennifer Kellogg were both listed as conspirators in the case, they are currently free. Jennifer was handed a 17-year sentence and was paroled. David served his two-year sentence, while Hoffman was granted parole after serving 20 years.

Amy was sentenced to life in prison. Her parole situation would be looked at in the subsequent years. She is still behind bars at the time of this article's writing.

Where is Amy Preasmyer's daughter now?

Preasmyer was in the second trimester of her pregnancy when the incident happened. She would later give birth to a daughter, Kayleigh. Even though Preasmyer was determined to raise Ricky Cowles Jr's child as a single parent, further investigations into the case led to her arrest in 2005. As a result, Ricky and Amy's families were embroiled in a court battle over her custody. They finally agreed to share her custody.

Kayleigh lives in California under the care of all four of her grandparents and Ricky's sister. However, when sharing about her daughter on NBC's Dateline, Preasmyer described her as pretty good at hiding her feelings. She wishes her the best for the years to come.

What happened to Amy Mihaljevic on Dateline?

For more details about the story, watch NBC's Dateline. It takes you through the story while providing more insight into the tragic turn of events. Amy Preasmyer's aired on 10 May 2023 and was dubbed Killing Time.

Where is Amy Preasmyer now? As highlighted, she is serving a life sentence for masterminding Ricky Cowles Jr's tragic death.

