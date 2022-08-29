Who is Neil McCarthy? Age, family, education, career, TV roles, profiles

Who is Neil McCarthy? He is a South African director, producer, and TV personality primarily known as a host of the magazine show Top Billing. Neil has graced the entertainment industry since the 80s and had blown us away with his spontaneous heart of adventure while hosting Top Billing, but is that all there is to Neil McCarthy? Read on!

McCarthy is a man who has shown his incredible talent through his writing skills, acting, directing, and producing.

Source: Facebook

He is a man who has shown his incredible talent through his writing, acting, directing, and producing skills. Neil has lived a very quiet life which has led many to ask, where is Neil McCarthy now?

Neil McCarthy's profiles and bio

Name Neil McCarthy Date of Birth 1957 Gender Male Occupation Actor, writer, producer, and director Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Education University of Cape Town (1980) Net Worth $200,000

Neil McCarthy's early life

Neil McCarthy's age is estimated to be 66 as of 2022. He was born in 1957 in Cape Town, South Africa. Neil is a very talented TV personality, though information about how he grew up is currently unavailable.

Education

McCarthy's early education is not available. However, in the 80s, he attended school at The University of Cape Town, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama.

Neil McCarthy's family

Neil has managed to live a very quiet life. Most celebrities have difficulty hiding their personal lives from the media, especially when hosting a long-running show like Top Billing.

In an interview with Theatre Lives, he revealed that he comes from a very down-to-earth family, and thus his parents did not understand his fascination with acting and theatre.

My parents did not fully understand what this thing was. I come from a family that has no creative aspect to it at all - very sort of meat and potatoes, bureaucrats, and serious down-the-line office jobs.

There is no information regarding his family and whether or not he has children. However, his public presence has remained professional throughout his career.

What does Neil McCarthy do for a living?

Neil McCarthy's career has been a very successful one. His first job in the entertainment industry began as a writer for Mzansi, a television drama. In this, he gave his skills first as a writer and, soon after, as a producer.

McCarthy also had the privilege of working on another drama called, Gaz'lam, where he worked as the head writer. Furthermore, he was one of the hosts of the magazine show Top Billing.

His early career began with him working behind the scenes, but soon after, he began starring in several films, including The Lost World and Return To The Lost World 1992.

Aside from acting, Neil has also wandered into corporate management as the senior Vice President in the Worldwide Drama Department of Freemantle Media based in London. The role allowed him to travel widely across various properties of the organization in Europe and Australia.

He has won several awards for his various roles in the entertainment industry.

Source: Facebook

Neil McCarthy's TV roles

Neil has done much in the entertainment industry by featuring in different films and producing them. Here is a list of some films he has participated in, either directly or indirectly:

Rhythm City (2007-2021)

Hotel Rwanda- as Jean Jacques (2004)

Ten Little Indians- as Anthony Marston (1989)

Isono (2020-2021)

Lithapo (2020)

Mayfair (2018)

Hopeville (2009)

Othello (1989)

Playing with fire (1986)

Time and the wood (1984)

Awards

While in university, he was the Most Promising Actor; and he has since received several awards for his various roles on TV, including:

Vita Awards Best New Comer

Vita Awards Best New Play

Vita Awards Best Script

Vita Awards Best Director

Neil McCarthy's net worth

Neil has had a very successful career as a TV host, actor, writer, and director. He has an estimated net worth of $200,000.

Where is Neil McCarthy now?

McCarthy currently has made a move to come back into theatre acting after taking about a 20-year break from it. He refers to himself as an actor passionate about going on stage and entertaining an audience.

Neil's career has been pretty exciting, from his amazing adventures on Top Billing to acting, producing, and screenwriting. He recently came back on the screen as an actor, and hopefully, we will see more of his work.

