A South African woman with a unique hairstyle has grabbed the attention of motorists and netizens alike

The lady was captured during her smoke break rocking the braided style that made her go TikTok viral

Viewers reacted to the short clip with funny commentary comparing the woman's hairdo with comic and TV characters

A woman became a trending topic because of her unique hairstyle. Image: @djcalypsosa

Source: TikTok

A woman with a bold sense of style is a hot topic on TikTok. Her unusual braided hairstyle put a smile on Mzansi people's faces.

She was pushed to internet fame by a TikTokker @djcalypsosa. He shared the video of the woman recorded next to a busy street by a motorist.

Video of braided hairstyle spread

The clip got mixed opinions with many saying she reminds them of characters from shows like The Last Airbender, and Tong Po from the movie Kickboxer.

Within a day, the video gathered 222,000 views and hundreds of people flocked to the comments to share colourful reactions.

Mzansi amused by woman's strange hairdo

Mzansi people love finding humour in everything and they didn't hold back coming up with funny comparisons.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users drag woman's hairstyle

Read some of the comments below:

@noosilesibe asked:

"Ekare Tong Po where is Van Damme?"

@tlakimphela4 stated:

"It looks great on her she is unique she is not a follower but a trendsetter. I like people like this."

@Tsidi wrote:

"It's her style. It's who she is. She is free. "

@prothino911 posted:

"This is one of the Avatars' cousins. "

@dalenavanwyk commented:

"The Last Airbender."

@Que_the_Durbanite said:

"She has to be a celebrity of some sort, an artist. You know how they roll mos."

@nokuthula.mthethwa shared:

"We went to the same school.❤️She’s a fashion designer."

@Rigby added:

"Someone said Apocalypto and I'm screaming."

