A student from Nelson Mandela University is working day and night braiding hair to support herself

Munei Netshidzati's dedication to her studies and her hustle are truly inspiring as she showcases her achievements on TikTok

Speaking to Briefly News, Netshidzati said when she graduated from high school, she realised she needed to find other ways to support herself

A student from Nelson Mandela University shares how she puts herself through school by braiding hair to make money. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

A determined final-year student at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha started to braid hair for an extra income.

Gqeberha student braids hair

Munei Netshidzati is pursuing her degree and weaving a path to financial independence through her side hustle. Growing up in Limpopo, Venda, Munei faced financial challenges many students can relate to.

Her single mother, who is unemployed, couldn't provide the financial support she needed for her studies. To make matters more challenging, Munei lost her father at a young age and he had been the breadwinner of the family.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Netshidzati says:

"As a student coming from a poor background, I had expenses to cover. When I passed my matric, I knew I had to step up and find other means of surviving. So that's when I decided to start braiding.

"I also wanted to help my fellow students so that they can be able to do their hair with student-friendly prices, because when I went to varsity, I couldn’t even afford to do my hair as prices were so expensive.

"By braiding, I am able to help my mom financially every month. I was also able to renovate at home. We used to stay in an RDP house, but now we have a better home."

Balancing her side hustle with her studies is no small feat. Munei relies on meticulous time management and prioritisation and says:

"I maintain a balanced approach between my side hustle and studies through effective time management and prioritisation. Firstly, I create a detailed schedule that allocates specific time blocks for both my academic commitments and my side hustle.

"This helps me ensure that neither aspect is neglected. During study sessions, I focus on high-priority tasks and minimise distraction. It is not easy, sometimes I study with body aches, swollen hands and feet.

"My main goal at the moment is to finish my degree and then continue to further my studies until I get to PHD level. I would also like to open a salon while I wait for employment, which will specialise in braids so that students like me can also look good without spending much."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds her hustle

People throughout the country were impressed by the will to succeed in her life. Netshidzati's story is about resilience, determination and pursuing dreams against all odds.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Promise Mohlahlana encouraged:

"I used to do nails, it will be alright, keep pushing and balancing with school."

@kokiimahlaola said:

"I love that you're working for your money, you chose the right path, my baby. Never feel bad or left out, nor behind."

@Carol Monica commented:

"Sending you love and prosperity. I hope you find a way to juggle all this with your school work at the same time."

@bubbles encouraged:

"Same, I also sell snacks at res, but one day we’ll be good, trust me."

@Tracy_rsa shared:

"May God bless your hustle."

@thato.mats commented:

"Your work is so beautiful, sis."

