A loving mother residing in Johannesburg posted a clip online showing her physical changes when she was expecting her baby

The contrast between how she looked at the beginning of the video to the end had people totally surprised

Some ladies joked that they no longer wanted to have babies after many similar videos showed how women change during pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Being a mother and bringing life into the world is a special gift, even with the struggles that pregnancy often comes with.

Boipelo Molefe shared how she looked during pregnancy. Image: Boipelo Molefe/TikTok.

Source: UGC

One beautiful momma from Johannesburg posted a video online to show how her face changed while she was pregnant with her little girl.

Boipelo Molefe captioned her video:

“Funny story is, I didn’t know I was pregnant in the first video. This baby girl of mine ruined me.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Here is the video:

Netizens react to loving mom’s transformation

TikTokkers were surprised by the mother’s drastic changes during pregnancy.

Briefly News has compiled some of the most engaging reactions to the clip:

Vhuthu said:

“One reason I'm scared to get pregnant, they didn't tell us not everyone gets the pregnancy glow.”

KittyKat reacted:

“I’m scared now. Why does pregnancy have to be so complicated?”

Sara shared a sweet sentiment:

“Someone once said that if the mom loses their beauty during pregnancy, they’re carrying a girl to pass it down to.”

McQue Billie joked:

“Where are my birth control pills?”

LEANA remarked:

“Is this the same person?”

Faiza Ali added:

“My mom is lucky because she actually glows.”

Allthingssimone asked:

“Does the nose go back to normal? That’s my biggest fear.”

From being called "barren” to having a cute baby boy with loving hubby: Talented lady reflects on blessings

In another story about motherhood by Briefly News, a proud mommy has reflected on her journey to motherhood after she was not able to conceive in her previous marriage.

The talented lady went from being mocked by people who assumed she could not conceive, to having a cute baby boy with a kind husband who supports her dearly.

Talking to Briefly News, Gail Motloung said she was grateful to be a mom to little Karabo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News