Ratshilingana Mudanalo Maryline in Limpopo has obtained her third academic qualification despite various struggles

The mom of two tells Briefly News that she didn’t have smooth sailing with her journey and had to balance motherhood with university

At the age of 37, Ratshilingana holds various degrees, with her Master of Urban and Regional Planning her latest feat

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A hard-working mother in Thohoyandou, Limpopo has obtained her Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree from the University of Venda.

Ratshilingana Mudanalo Maryline in Limpopo holds a Master of Urban and Regional Planning and is a loving mother. Image: Ratshilingana Mudanalo Maryline/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Ratshilingana Mudanalo Maryline posted about her academic win and told Briefly News that she already has two other qualifications under her belt:

“When it comes to my academic journey, I see myself as a determined individual with a strong sense of patience. I faced significant challenges during my pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Biochemistry, which is a demanding field of pure science.

“Amid my academic journey, I encountered a particularly challenging period when I became pregnant with my first child during my final year of studies. This led me to temporarily leave school to care for my child, as I didn't have the support of parents or childcare services.”

The mom of two faced struggles

The 37-year-old explains that she lost her parents when she was very young. However, despite the loss, her passion for education remained steadfast:

“I refused to give up on my educational aspirations. I firmly believe in completing any task I undertake.

“I returned to my studies, and even though I encountered another pregnancy the following year with my second child, I was resolute in my determination to finish my course. In the end, I completed my degree and proudly graduated, all while caring for two little ones.”

While balancing motherhood with her ambition was tough, her motivation never lapsed for a second:

“After a period of staying at home to care for my children, I decided to return to school. It was during this time that my children's father suggested I pursue a degree in town planning, emphasising its potential for financial stability.

“Despite having no prior knowledge of the field, I took his advice to heart and enrolled in the program for Urban and Regional Planning. Remarkably, I managed to complete my degree in an exceptionally short timeframe, all while juggling household chores and caring for my little ones.

“I vividly recall spending nights in the studio, drawing layouts, with my husband patiently waiting in the car with our children.”

The Limpopo graduate has big plans

Ratshilingana, who also holds an undergraduate qualification in Urban and regional planning hopes to obtain her doctoral degree and become a successful academic researcher in future:

“My future aspirations encompass obtaining a doctoral degree within the next three years.”

“The driving force behind this goal is the memory of my late grandmother, who, when I was still a child, used to affectionately call me ‘doctor’. I am determined to fulfil this dream and make her proud in heaven.”

Bloemfontein woman obtains her degree in radiography cum laude

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a young lady from Bloemfontein who is excited about obtaining her qualification in radiography cum laude.

Tshepang Selai is currently completing her community service in Kimberley and shared with Briefly News her dreams for the future. The young lady put in the hard work to reach the level of success she now enjoys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News