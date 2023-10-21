One young woman from Limpopo is excited about achieving academic success, despite her family drama

Khodani Radzilani holds an Honours degree in Media Studies from the University of Venda and wants to take the full academic route and obtain a PhD eventually

Talking to Briefly News, the intellectual notes that she is currently a master’s candidate

Obtaining a degree amid chaos is no walk in the park, but that’s exactly what one woman in Limpopo managed to do.

Khodani Radzilani in Limpopo holds an Honours in Media Studies. Image: Khodani Radzilani/LinkedIn.

Khodani Radzilani shared the fantastic news about her academic achievement on LinkedIn and garnered support from many people who left her congratulatory messages.

Limpopo graduate wants to be a doctor

The young lady bagged her Honours degree in Media Studies and tells Briefly News that accomplishing her goals came with a lot of distress:

“I struggled a lot due to a lot of family issues that I was going through. There were days when I wanted to quit because it was hard for me.”

“I am a master's candidate at the University of Venda and I would love to continue with my academics and one day be called a Doctor of Philosophy. I dream of inspiring young, ambitious, and passionate women in the communications field.”

Media Studies graduate dreams big

Khodani has dreams of her talents and hard work taking her overseas, with her ambition great:

“Working for the United Nations has always been one the biggest things I would like to achieve and I aim to do so in future.”

Here are some of the best reactions by netizens to her post:

Keamogetswe Lydia Motshegoa said:

"Congratulations. You were so gorgeous."

Mercy Mufamadi shared:

"Beautiful and congratulations."

Shumani Mafela added:

"Well done, Khodani."

