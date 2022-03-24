A lady posted parts of a conversation on Twitter that she had with her mother after she took her takkies without permission

The woman was angered by her mother who took Nike sneakers from her room and failed to return them

Tweeps were touched by the chat and said she was too harsh with her mom while others felt that lady had every right to be mad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman shared a part of her conversation with her mom with peeps on Twitter.

The lady said it was sparked by her taking her Nike sneakers without permission, then leaving them in a friend's car. She said:

"I have never been so angry in my life."

A lady sent her mother a heated message over sneakers she took without her permission. Image: @mqxekwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The lady's messages attracted mixed emotions among peeps on Twitter Some felt that she was disrespectful to her mom and that she could have avoided this by moving out. Others did not see anything wrong with how the woman addressed her mom, saying that she had a right to privacy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@MaSithoko_Dlomo defended the lady

"Guys she dealt with it the way SHE wanted to, if you wouldn't deal with it the same way it's okay. Also with depression, the smallest thing can trigger you hey. Yall need to chill."

@DW3663 couldn't hold back his shock:

@Sodjee reasoned:

"I wonder what communication is like between you guys and your parents. Tbh i see no disrespect here, what was she supposed to do? Her mom's constant disregard of her mental health la n so bayi."

@ayandamusa offered a solution:

@SihleWasembo said:

"Though I don't approve nor condone the tone of this text, I do however understand her frustration. When we become adults, we have to respect each other, irrespective of our positions, be a parent or child. There seems to be a disregard for how she feels, and it seems consistent."

Man claps back at lady who questioned the swagger of his sneakers, Mzansi left amused

Takkies have been the bone of contention for many arguments involving clothes. According to Briefly News, Twitter users were left laughing out loud after a lady questioned a man who posted a pic of funky sneakers. @RealMrumaDrive went onto Twitter to post about a pair of Drip sneakers and a lady

@Naledi_Dau questioned whether he liked the sneakers or whether his post was a paid partnership.

He screenshotted the funny conversation thread and posted it to Twitter and peeps were quick to comment on his post.

Source: Briefly News