Ishe Davani, who has been charged with culpable homicide and drunken driving, will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for a plea on Monday, 31 October

JOHANNESBURG - A woman whose husband was killed when a drunk driver struck him wants the man to apologise for taking her soulmate away.

A widow who lost her husband to a drunk driver struggles to find closure and wants her husband's alleged killer to apologise. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Bernice Preston was at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 25 October, where she faced her husband's killer. Ishe Davani has been charged with culpable homicide for allegedly running over Steven Preston in June 2020.

Steven was cycling in Fourways, Johannesburg when Davani allegedly lost control of his BMW and swerved onto a pavement killing the cyclist in the process, TimesLIVE reported.

It has been two years since the tragic accident, and Davani, who has also been charged with drunken driving, is set to reappear in court on Monday, 31 October, for a plea.

Meanwhile, all the widow and mother of two wants is an earnest apology from her husband's alleged killer. Bernice says she wants Davani to face up to what he did.

The widow said:

"Just come to me, look me in the eyes and say: 'I apologise.'"

Bernice told News24 that her family was struggling to find closure. The widow added that it's particularly tough for her two young kids, who have to watch their friends with their fathers while they grow up without a dad.

South Africa reacts to the Widows desire for closure

South Africans call for justice for Bernice and her children but doubt the Davani will apologise.

Here are some reactions:

@EzeeT commented:

"Two years later, and they still haven't? Oof..."

@Zav90363167 shared:

"She wants an apology? I don't even know the murderer. I want that drunken POS to apologize and then pick up soap for the rest of his miserable, pathetic life."

@ShuaibManjra demanded:

"Jail the man!"

@AboutBashed speculated:

"I don’t think he will BMW divers generally think they are above the law."

@LoveSwaziland added:

"This is exactly why much harsher sentences need to be meted out for drinking & driving and speeding - a family destroyed all by selfish actions and irresponsible behaviour."

