Authorities recovered the body of a second illegal miner at the Stilfontein mine in Klerksdorp as rescue operations continue

The unidentified body was brought to the surface as food was being sent underground pursuant to an interim court order

Scores of zama zamas remain underground at the disused facility, with the court expected to rule on the order on 5 December

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News there is no confirmation yet of more bodies

Authorities have recovered a second decomposed body of an illegal miner at the Stilfontein mine. Images: MACUA, @JacaNews

STILFONTEIN — The decomposed body of an illegal miner was brought up to the surface amid continuing rescue operations at the disused Stilfontein mine in Klerksdorp, North West, on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

It is the second decomposed body after the one authorities retrieved nearly three weeks ago on 16 November.

Body of second illegal miner retrieved

There are reports of about six more after the illegal miners attached a note to the retrieved body, notifying authorities of them.

"This is the second confirmed dead body. We have yet to confirm the illegal miners' claims [of more]. Police will make those determinations as the operation continues," North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News.

Scenes from a shaft showed emergency response personnel bringing the body up using a rope.

What you need to know about the Stilfontein standoff

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) launched Operation Vala Umgodi to clap down on illicit mining in the Bojanala Platinum District in December 2023

Over 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced from an abandoned mine shaft at the sealed-off facility between 18 October and 5 November

Deportation orders were granted in court for arrested persons who resurfaced and appeared in court after charges were withdrawn

Police retrieved a decomposed body from the shaft on 14 November, and three more zama zamas rose back to the surface the same day

The High Court granted an interim court order on 16 November instructing police to unblock a shaft after the Society for the Protection of our Constitution (SPOC) applied for relief for the illegal miners

The North-West provincial government on 18 November launched a retrieval operation for the illegal miners with the help of a private rescue team

On the same day, the illegal miners sent a note requesting antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment for HIV/ AIDS

At least 55 illegal miners resurfaced alive since 22 November, after the North West government announced a retrieval rescue operation four days earlier.

In a letter that was reportedly attached to the corpse brought up on Tuesday — written in Sesotho, English and IsiXhosa — zama zamas appealed to authorities to get them out from underground.

"We [regret] to [inform] you about people who are dying in the mine. One person died due to [a] shortage of food while. Some [others] are lying down, unresponsive. Please, we need help. Please [remove] us from this mine because [the] situation is difficult. We will be thankful by [you] helping us."

Authorities said the operation to rescue the illegal miners was continuing after the Gauteng High Court in Tshwane granted a second interim order following an application by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) to deliver humanitarian aid.

Food, including Mageu, instant porridge, and water, was sent underground before the decomposed body was brought to the surface.

Mokgwabone told Briefly News that the high court would hold a hearing to rule on MACUA's application following the interim order on 5 December.

SA critical of zama zamas' demands

