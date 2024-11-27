Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains have been predicted for large parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep safe ahead of the level two warning

Residents of the province are happy to get away from the heat and welcome the wet weather

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal don't mind the weather warnings about heavy rains and are happy to get away from the heat. Image: Alexander Joe/ The Good Brigade

KWAZULU-NATAL – Parts of the KZN province are set to be battered by thunderstorms, but some citizens are celebrating a break from the heat.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a yellow level two thunderstorm warning for the province, starting on Wednesday, 27 November.

Numerous parts of the province are set to be affected, including Dannhauser, eThekwini, Escourt, KwaDukuza, Msinga, Newcastle, and uMngeni, to name a few.

SAWS warns of damage and floods

In its weather warning, SAWS warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, which could lead to flooding.

SAWS also warned that the level two storm warning could cause localised damage to infrastructure, vehicles, and livestock while also cautioning that people could suffer injuries or death due to lightning strikes.

“Avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may result in injuries and death. If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles,” SAWS said.

South Africans celebrate the rain

Despite the warnings, citizens are glad to get a break from the heat and have welcomed the rain.

Taffy Cliff said:

“Oh yes. This heatwave is killing me yhoo. Let it rain.”

Jeremiah Chetty added:

“We need it; this heat is bad.”

Samantha Meyer said:

“We definitely need rain. I can't do this heat anymore.”

Shozi Lungelo stated:

“If it’s too hot, I sweat. If it’s too rainy, it floods and breaks trees. Nothing is safe. The better season is winter now.

Kirsten Müller said:

“Sho, please bring on the rain. We are struggling so badly with the heat😓😓.”

Gobs Boshoff added:

“Woohoo, bring it on. The heat and storms are awesome and so welcomed.”

Thunderstorm leaves KZN town powerless

In a related article, severe thunderstorms recently caused havoc for a small town in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The town of Dannhauser was left without power for over 30 hours after severe weather hit the area.

Briefly News reported that the area also experienced a small hailstorm as Moth Nature unleashed its might.

