The Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials who used a state car to have fun have been suspended

A video of the officers went viral on social media, and in it, they sat inside a state vehicle while listening to music and drinking alcohol

South Africans demanded that they be fired for their misconduct and slammed them for the incident

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

JMPD officers were suspended for misconduct. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Johannesburg's MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, suspended the members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department for having too much fun in a state vehicle after a video of their misconduct recently surfaced.

JMPD officers suspended

@PSAFLIVE tweeted the official statement from Tshwaku. Tshwaku announced that the officers have been given suspension notices, and an investigation into their misconduct has been launched. Tshwaku said the incident raised serious concerns about the misuse of state resources and the violation of public trust.

View the tweet here:

The officers recently trended on social media. The video shows the officers dressed in civilian clothes and parked at an unknown location. They have cooler boxes in front of them and are drinking alcohol while seated inside the car. Some are belting out RNB tunes while holding plastic cups with alcohol.

Watch the video here:

South Africans want heads to roll

Nertizrns commenting on the video demanded that sterner action be taken against them.

Dr Shiyaklenga said:

"They must be fired. These are the same officers who take bribes from illegal immigrants who undermine our laws."

Lepara said:

"Suspension is not enough."

Chun Bron said:

"Serves them right."

Gooseberry said:

"It's ridiculous that some people think it's okay for police officers to party in a vehicle meant to be a symbol of discipline and dignity."

Lwando said:

"Someone needs to do a skills and lifestyle audit on those officers. Most of them looked like they wouldn't be able to do a light 15-minute jog."

Dada Morero apologises for JMPD's comments

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero apologised for the statements he made earlier in 2024.

Morero suggested that the City of Johannesburg employ foreign nationals in the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. After a public outcry, he withdrew his statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News