A makeup enthusiast has gone viral on social media over her latest video, which involves fresh grass

In the video, she is seen cutting the grass, which she attaches to her eyelashes, a style which she tagged 'vegan lashes'

Several internet users have reacted with amusement to the video, questioning the rationale behind the look

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When it comes to fashion, it appears there is no limit to how bizarrely creative people can get with their style.

A US blogger and makeup enthusiast, Maryna Molchanova, recently got social media users scratching their heads over one of her makeup videos.

Photos show blogger wearing grass on her lashes. Credit: @molchanova.mua

Source: UGC

In the clip, which has gotten almost 80,000 likes on Instagram, Maryna is seen using a piece of grass as a makeup accessory.

She can be seen attaching pieces of grass to her lashes to match the green eyeshadow she sports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of vegan lashes

kizzyk36:

"W.tf why????"

vincecoffin_:

"You can not be serious."

jahaanviverma:

"Leaves will dry and fell off."

shruti_aggarwal8:

"Sooo creative."

cielotaylorsky:

"This has to be a joke "

cherronica:

" I don’t know how I feel about that."

disc0untdraxul4ra:

"I’m begging you PLEASE stop this madness."

wacuka_kiruma:

"There's something differently wrong about this generation."

rei77y:

"This is so dumb."

rccmagda:

"Do i have to explain what the word vegan means w little drawings or are u okay deleting this video and changing what it says? stop spreading desinformation."

sylvia.cortes:

"As a vegan I would never put grass in my eyeslashes ?!"

Talented local makeup artist makes people feel beautiful in their own skin

Briefly News previously reported that Carla Groenewald is an incredibly talented young lady who only just got her diploma in beauty and makeup in 2019 but is already stunning people with her skills.

While she was studying, she launched her own business @makeup_by__carla. She works as a makeup artist during the week and freelances on the weekend.

Briefly News asked her what inspired her to create such amazing art on people's faces and she replied that she loves making people feel beautiful in their own skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng