Khloe Kardashian has expressed her support for her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, as he heads into the Celebrity Big Brother house

The positive comments were unexpected considering Odom's recent public comments about their marriage

Kardashian has no worries about Lamar voicing his feelings in the house and feels this is the perfect opportunity for him to get a second chance in life

Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star Khloe has expressed how she feels about Lamar Odom being on Celebrity Big Brother. The athlete's former spouse is feeling rather pleased that Odom has been given a redo in his public career.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be happy for Lamar Odom as he goes on 'Celebrity Big Brother'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has no problem with her ex-husband being on the current season of Celebrity Big Brother. US Magazine reports that the Good American co-founder feels that this appearance might just be the perfect career move for the former athlete.

A source close to Kardashian told the publication that the reality star thinks this is an "opportunity for him to get paid [and] to be back in the spotlight and to grow his fan base" and "It’s income for him and something new and exciting."

Despite rumours that Khloe is unhappy about Odom talking about their relationship on the show, the source says that Lamar being on the show is something Khloe would be proud of and the more accurate reaction would be:

"Good for him."

Elle reports that in an episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar opened up to the housemates about the regrets he has been harbouring from his marriage to Khloe. Odom said:

"When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honour that vow, which I didn’t, 'It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it's like therapeutic a little bit and I do miss her and her family dearly."

