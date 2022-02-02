Former NBA star Lamar Odom opened up about his desire to get back in touch with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian during a conversation with his housemate on Celebrity Big Brother

The basketball player got real to his reality TV costar about seeing Khloe in his dreams before revealing that they do not speak, even though he misses her

Lamar made it clear that he would like to be in contact with his ex again, a revelation that comes a few weeks after he slammed Kardashian’s unfaithful baby daddy, Tristan Thompson

A Celebrity Big Brother preview shows Lamar Odom speaking honestly about his feelings for Khloe Kardashian. The basketball star who was married to Khloe for four years started the conversation by saying he dreamt about her.

Lamar Odom wants things to go back to how they were with his ex, Khloe Kardashian. Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lamar’s choreographer and artist housemate, Todrick Hall, saw the baller’s words as an invitation to ask about the state of his relationship with Khloe. Apparently, Lamar was in the mood for openness because he admitted that they don’t speak.

However, the cut communication between Lamar and Khloe is not enough to keep the NBA star from wishful thinking. He poured his heart out, even more, saying:

“I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back, Four years [we were married]. I miss her so much."

It is no surprise to hear Lamar speaking of Khloe in this light since he made it clear that he is not a fan of her baby daddy’s infidelity recently. He used his Instagram account to stress that Khloe didn’t deserve his mistreatment.

Tristan Thompson admits to fathering Maralee Nichols’ baby, apologises to Khloe Kardashian

In more stories concerning Khloe, Briefly News recently reported that Tristan Thompson took to social media to apologise to her. He extended his regrets for siring another kid with a different woman while he and Khloe were still an item.

Briefly News understands Thompson is now a father of three after he personally confirmed to be the father of a baby born to a woman from Houston named Maralee Nichol.

The NBA star made the revelation through his Instastories where he disclosed a paternity test had confirmed he fathered Nichol's son.

