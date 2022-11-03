Put Your Hands Up rapper Cassper Nyovest is excited as the #FillUpMmabathoStadium event approaches in a month

The rapper shared that he believes the stadium will sell out shortly after the Gilden Circle tickets were reported to be half sold out

Cass hasn't announced who will perform on the day, so Mufasa's fans have flocked to his comments section to offer lineup suggestions

Cassper Nyovest says #FillUpMmabathoStadium will sell out. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's dream of filling Mmabatho Stadium may come true after the golden circle tickets were reported to be 50% sold out.

Mufasa recently shared on Twitter that he is optimistic about the event's success, which is scheduled for 3 December. Cassper Nyovest wrote:

"#FillUpMmabathoStadium is definitely going to sell out. Line up dropping soon just to thank you guys for the support. Dec 3rd is gonna be legendary!!! 1 month to go !!!"

Cassper Nyovest posted the following trending tweet:

Cassper Nyovest's fans offer support and line-up suggestions

Even though the Doc Shebeleza rapper has not announced the artists who will perform on the day, tickets are flying off the shelves.

Numerous commenters under the Cass suggested the artists they would like to see on 03 December 2022. Manando rapper and Coolest Kid In Africa rapper Nasty C led the pack.

Cassper Nyovest's fans shared the following posts:

@Dk47Mahlomola said:

"Don't forget Emtee and Nasty C"

@KhuluBokang shared:

"So Emtee is on the line-up "

@Mxolisi_aubrey2 posted:

"Hopefully, I will come to the next one cause now I can't afford some bills. Mara Mufasa will sell out"

@karabostols replied:

"@casspernyovest You better do it, fast bro, ❤️"

@Sihle_Ngubane_ commented:

"I'm based in Durban, but I'll be travelling to Mahikeng. I can't miss this one, it will be the biggest one. I can feel it in my blood."

@Pulane_Methu also said:

"I might not attend due to accommodation unavailability on the date "

@Katlego_Velile also shared:

"I'm gonna buy 5 tickets if only @emteerecords is performing."

@RoyalMthembu also wrote:

"If @reece_youngking is there, I am there."

@_AmirSaint also posted:

"Put the link to the ticket website on your social media bio."

@Xollyspacemedi1 added:

"Please do something about the line-up also, add @emteerecords"

