A video depicting Bonang's lavish lifestyle is trending on social media, with fans wondering what the content could be for

Many people believe it is a reality show because the well-known presenter was rumoured to have joined the cast of Young, Famous & African

Bonang Matheba's devoted fans have expressed on their timelines that they can't wait to see Moghel in action

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bonang Matheba Teases Rea4lity TV Show Return in a Video, Loyal Fans Here for It: “We Are Ready”

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba is the girl she believes is after her recent career achievements.

Just a few days ago, the stunner announced a collaboration with international brand Steve Madden on a holiday collection that will hit stores on 07 November 2022. According to reports, she will release six pairs of shoes and two handbags.

Bonang Matheba returns to South African television

Social media halted after a video depicting Bonang's lavish lifestyle went viral. The editing of the video suggests that this could be a reality show.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bonang was rumoured to have joined and begun filming for Young, Famous & African. The trending clip could be a teaser, as Moghel did not reveal what show it is.

@Khutso_N shared the following teaser on Twitter:

Bonang Matheba's fans can't keep calm

@tebatsomjn said:

"This better be a show with episodes tlhe "

@NdekaSkosana shared:

"That laugh at 00:21 ❤️ we are ready"

@OlwethuRwaxa posted:

"I’m smelling a reality show here"

@itsNthabi wrote:

"I missed her so much, please."

@Pinky94928477 replied:

"Oooooh, but she is a vibe. That laugh Gotta love her can't wait to watch "

@TsitsiNotha commented:

"Re ready. We are prepared."

@vendachief also said:

"Hope it’s not that other show hle ‍♀️‍♀️"

@TJDikotla also shared:

"What I like about @Bonang is that she knows when to keep quiet and how to make a grand entrance."

@boitumelo_Htumi also wrote:

"Oh, we’re about to eat"

@Ke_Kamogelo added:

"The only celebrity reality show I enjoy! Cannot wait!"

Bonang Matheba introduces her own Steve Madden holiday collection

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is constantly on a winning streak.

The media personality recently took to Twitter to reveal that she is collaborating with well-known brand Steve Madden on her Holiday collection, which will be available in stores on the 07th of November 2022.

Steve Madden is a brand that sells luxurious and beautiful shoes, handbags, clothing, and accessories both online and in physical stores.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News