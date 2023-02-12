A video of a snake handler at a reptile zoo went viral on TikTok and gave netizens a proper scare

The man was sitting in a pit filled with humongous snakes and looked very comfortable and relaxed

The TikTok video was seen by more than 11 million people and some said the man was living a nightmare

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A man was sitting in a snake pit and the video freaked people out. Image: @jayprehistoricpets

Source: TikTok

One man @jayprehistoricpets posted a video showing what his job entails at the reptile zoo. The man shot the TikTok video while he was in a snake pit with a bunch of huge pythons all over his body.

Reptile zoo employee talks about his love for snakes

The guy acknowledged that he was different because he loved snakes, and said he was living his dream life.

"So we are all different and that’s what makes us all special. I know that some people don’t understand me and I’m sure the same is true for some of you but I am curious do you have some passions and dreams maybe you don’t talk about well you can see mine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that all the snakes in the pit were raised by him and considers them his children.

"By now you can probably see mine are animals and snakes are at the top of my list! These are all snakes I raised when they were babies. They are beautiful to me and amazing."

TikTok users react to the snake video with 11 million views

@absdefh1 said:

"This is my hell, not a dream."

@yaaange2 posted:

"Can never be me. This is my hell."

@emmanuellucas066 stated:

"When I see this I just remember the death of Ragna on Vikings."

@madenno asked:

"How did you get away from that position surrounding you?"

@morby93 shared:

"If I start dreaming about this job I will wake up and pray."

@kays_life101 stated:

"This is the kind of dream I wouldn't even continue dreaming or even live the dream."

@krishtii_b added:

"Bro is playing with his life."

@rellyaliansyah said:

"Perfect for making a blanket in winter."

Vicious venomous snake encounter video on TikTok gives the people of Mzansi the heebie jeebies

Briefly News reported that snakes are out in full force in Mzansi as the sun roasts us like rotisserie chickens. Citizens are not pleased with the activity of our slithering neighbours and a video of a king cobra didn’t make the panic any better.

South Africa is home to many beautiful but venomous snakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News