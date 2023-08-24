A man on TikTok posted a video joking about what white people eat to make their relationships last

Netizens found the video amusing and poked fun at the suggested meal for lacking spice and flavour

Some amused netizens joked that the lack of spice is what makes white people's relationships last

A man took to social media to share a funny video showing what white people eat.

One gent showed what white folk eat to ensure their relationships last. Image: @sandals1712/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man reveals what white folk eat to ensure their relationships last

A video posted on TikTok by @sandals1712 shows a woman asking what white people eat that makes their relationships last so long.

@sandals1712 responds in a funny accent as he shows rice, chicken and broccoli for flavour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens poke fun at what white people eat

There is a stereotype that white people shy away from spicy food. This stereotype is often based on the fact that spicy food is more common in non-white cultures. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this stereotype.

Many netizens were amused by the way @sandals1712 pronounced the word "rice" and also poked fun at how the suggested meal lacked spice and flavour.

kgosipain_aadil0HL commented:

"Broccoli for flavour sent me

Living_with_mbali wrote:

"So the problem is that I don’t eat broccoli noted."

Natalie Moloi said:

"We eat those things bring out the spice rack. The problem might be the 6Gun we using."

Linton Ndlovu233 responded:

"The spice is what causes relationships not to last ."

Madam Vuvu replied:

"On my way to buy Rawce I want my relationship to last."

HopDrizzy Sings commented:

"Rawce! My favourite."

White man married to woman from Limpopo has Mzansi amused after trying to eat mogudu and pap in funny video

In another story, Briefly News reported that one man had South Africans laughing out loud after sharing a funny video of him trying to stomach a plate of mogudu and pap.

In the footage posted on TikTok, @mothowamotho11 jokes about how he ended up in the "unpleasant situation" by sharing a slideshow of his traditional wedding photos when he wedded a Limpopo bride.

Now, it is no secret that people from Limpopo love their traditional food. The poor man must be experiencing quite the culture shock, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News