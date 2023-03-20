A beautiful white lady serving people jollof rice as if she was a Nigerian woman has stirred reactions online

The lady knelt in front of a hot pot as she took her time dishing rice in a measured manner

Many people who reacted to the lady's video wondered where she learnt her typical Nigerian mannerism from

A young lady, @ugbaddior, has shared a video of a white lady who knelt in front of a pot of hot jollof rice in the kitchen.

She dished out the food into a plate and gave it to someone who was behind the camera. She commanded the mannerism of an African while serving the food.

People said that the white lady has Nigerian kitchen experience. Photo source: @ugbaddior

White lady served jollof rice

The way people gathered around her showed she was in charge of the food. The white lady felt so much at home as she carried out the server duty.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said they would like to pay her bride price fast. Words on the clip read:

"Bride price has gone up."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 54,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Jimbo12998 said:

"Yo can I marry her???"

drilleditz5 said:

"She's serving the rice like my mom."

Walter White said:

"Nahhh the form, the plate serving, girl has some experience."

asemotajordan said:

"See as she Dey measure am like Iya Basira."

Mr.Blueblood said:

"You can actually see the Nigerian essence in her movement she is very at home here."

Tj said:

"Serving from the floor is proper owanbe settings."

child of God said:

"Even I won’t do this."

pidouble145 said:

"She made her man a plate? The price just went way up!!!"

