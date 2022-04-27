Two groups of bricklayers working at a construction site showed how happy they are with their job in a video

The men danced while packing sand with shovels as they created an amazing choreography that got reactions

Many people who watched their video said that they need to be promoted more to show that are youths who work legally for their money

A video has shown the moment some bricklayers turned their work site into a kind of concert, with them as performers.

Arranging themselves well, some of them shovelled up sand as they gave the content to those standing on a scaffold.

The bricklayers worked with amazing passion. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

There is dignity in labour

What amazed people most was that they did all that while dancing. A bit far off was another group of labourers doing the same thing.

A caption layered on the video said that it is really good to be happy while carrying out one's duty.

Watch their video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Check out some of the reactions below:

beebeesworld commented:

"There's dignity in labour... don't despise the days of small beginning."

officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote:

"May God bless their handwork, be promoting this, let others be seeing it's not only fraud and rituals that youths do to make ends meet."

itz_kingzzz posted:

"It’s far better than going to steal or robbing people off their money … May God bless their hustle… stories they will tell much later in life."

digwe_ added:

"Imagine we promoted more of this, everyone would be happy to work not fraudulent."

