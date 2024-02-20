30-Year-Old Limpopo Woman Shares Inspiring House Building Journey in Viral TikTok Video
- A video showing the steady progress of a house being built has been doing the rounds on social media
- A Mzansi woman from Limpopo shared that she went from having nothing to building a house for herself
- The video garnered an outpour of love and congratulatory comments from impressed SA netizens
A woman from Limpopo took to social media to share the amazing news of building a house and having her own home at the age of 30.
Woman shows off her impressive home
The building of a house is no small feat. In fact, it is an accomplishment worth acknowledging and celebrating.
@curvilicious2 posted a TikTok video showing the progress of the building project from its inception right to the very end, as a vacant piece of land becomes a beautiful house.
Check out the video below:
SA impressed by woman's house
TikTok viewers responded to the video with positive comments, praising the woman for being able to take on such a major project and seeing through to its completion.
mochaki0 said:
"To us who have our own house before or at the age of 30."
siyakudumisa majeke wrote:
"Building a house is still an achievement even if you are 50 years old."
90shitlhane commented:
"My kind of content. I'm here for suchwell done."
Bonolo replied:
"Good job Sis . Please give tips on how to save for a house."
ValleryLebo commented:
"I am looking for a stand in Burgersfort, can you help."
Keamogetswe Phogojane replied:
"Love it. Please roughly share how much you spent in total. I bought land and I want to build but stressing over the funds."
TS responded:
"Congratulations sisters May u please assist with the names of those two colours who’ve painted with. I like that combination ❤️."
Limpopo woman opens up about being fired for having a beautiful house
In anotherstory, Briefly News reported that a South African from Limpopo woman took to social media to share a heartbreaking story of how she was fired from work.
In a TikTok video, @mrssmia2 detailed that she got fired in June 2023 by the company she was working for because she had built a house considered to be too beautiful for the R4 900 salary she was earning.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News