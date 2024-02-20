A video showing the steady progress of a house being built has been doing the rounds on social media

A Mzansi woman from Limpopo shared that she went from having nothing to building a house for herself

The video garnered an outpour of love and congratulatory comments from impressed SA netizens

A woman showcased her journey of building her own house from scratch. Image: @curvilicious2

A woman from Limpopo took to social media to share the amazing news of building a house and having her own home at the age of 30.

Woman shows off her impressive home

The building of a house is no small feat. In fact, it is an accomplishment worth acknowledging and celebrating.

@curvilicious2 posted a TikTok video showing the progress of the building project from its inception right to the very end, as a vacant piece of land becomes a beautiful house.

SA impressed by woman's house

TikTok viewers responded to the video with positive comments, praising the woman for being able to take on such a major project and seeing through to its completion.

mochaki0 said:

"To us who have our own house before or at the age of 30."

siyakudumisa majeke wrote:

"Building a house is still an achievement even if you are 50 years old."

90shitlhane commented:

"My kind of content. I'm here for suchwell done."

Bonolo replied:

"Good job Sis . Please give tips on how to save for a house."

ValleryLebo commented:

"I am looking for a stand in Burgersfort, can you help."

Keamogetswe Phogojane replied:

"Love it. Please roughly share how much you spent in total. I bought land and I want to build but stressing over the funds."

TS responded:

"Congratulations sisters May u please assist with the names of those two colours who’ve painted with. I like that combination ❤️."

Limpopo woman opens up about being fired for having a beautiful house

In anotherstory, Briefly News reported that a South African from Limpopo woman took to social media to share a heartbreaking story of how she was fired from work.

In a TikTok video, @mrssmia2 detailed that she got fired in June 2023 by the company she was working for because she had built a house considered to be too beautiful for the R4 900 salary she was earning.

