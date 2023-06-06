Shauwn Mkhize's best friend, Tha Simelane, will be welcoming twins via surrogacy

The Durban businesswoman is said to have contributed to the surrogacy fees and helps Tha with the monthly payments as well

The birth of the twins as well as their baptism will be televised in the upcoming season of Kwa MaMkhize

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shauwn Mkhize's best friend Tha Simelane's twins' birth and baptism to be featured on upcoming season of 'Kwa MaMkhize.' Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Tha Simelane, who is said to be expecting twins via surrogacy.

The reality TV star plans to keep the news lowkey. However, he confirmed to ZiMoja that he is indeed expecting.

Tha Simelane to be a dad as he is expecting twins via surrogacy

The news publication reports that his best friend, Shauwn Mkhize, helped him pay for the IVF procedure and the monthly surrogacy costs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It is reported that all the fees add up to R100 000 and include legal fees.

Tha confirmed to the publication but still want to keep everything hush-hush for now.

"I have always wanted to have kids of my own and leave a legacy of my own. l will share more on the news when the time is right."

The birth and baptism will be featured in the upcoming season of Kwa MaMkhize

The publication further stated that Tha Simelane's children's birth and baptism will be featured on Shauwn Mkhize's reality show, Kwa MaMkhize.

A source said they would appear in an episode for the second season of the hit Mzansi Magic show.

Shauwn Mkhize's reality show to make a comeback after getting cancelled

After all, there will be Season two of the hit reality show Kwa MaMkhize.

The soccer boss previously said she was not keen on doing another season because she had reached her goal.

The show was intended to build the brand Shauwn Mkhize. After successfully doing that, Shauwn saw it was unnecessary to continue with another season.

She told Drum:

"It was an inspirational show to build my brand and reputation, and I am very happy. I did not expect people to fall in love with MaMkhize, but they did, and it's time to let go."

Shauwn Mkhize shows off her rides

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has a car collection worth R55 million.

The collection has a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class, and many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News