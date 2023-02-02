A video of a sweet little girl saying affirmations with her mother got people on social media all mushy

The father of the confident baby was in the background making funny faces and signs with his hands

Some Mzansi people charmed by the young girl said the wholesome Twitter video made them broody

A little girl said her daily affirmations with her mother while her dad was playing around in the background. Image: @Bonisile_RMS/TikTok

A video of two parents instilling a positive mindset in their young daughter got a lot of love from SA people.

The father shared the clip with his 70 000 followers on Twitter and they praised him and his wife for working hard on raising a confident queen.

In the video, the little girl can be seen repeating the affirmative words after her mother and said this with her cute speech:

"I'm beautiful, I'm smart, I'm enough and I can do it."

The dad offered moral support with his mere presence and kept posing behind his loved ones.

The video got over 114 000 views on the day it was posted and over 2 000 people liked it.

Watch the Twitter video of the mom and daughter saying affirmations

Mzansi Twitter users react to the touching video capturing the lovely family

@rebrand_ed said:

"I love the cheerleading in the background. "

@_Lee_m mentioned:

"You are raising such a confident baby girl."

@sunny_hadebe asked:

"What are you doing in the background? Please read the environment."

@username_77879 posted:

"The way you love this little girl and today seeing that she looks exactly like mommy tells me how much you love mommy."

@KatlehoMoeketsi shared:

"I do these with my baby sister each time I see her."

@54AfricanVoices wrote:

"So cute! But I’m realizing how men and women are different."

@leely_lily added:

"Trying to steal Mihlas' shine with all that dancing."

