The Hawks in Gauteng have launched a raid operation to crack down on illegal mining kingpins

The raid began on Tuesday morning, 4 October and six suspects have been arrested so far

South Africans have welcomed the arrests and hope more zama zama kingpins will be arrested soon

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are taking action against illegal mining in South Africa and are now raiding the homes of alleged zama zama kingpins in Carletonville and Khutsong, Johannesburg.

The raids kicked in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 4 October and six people have been arrested so far.

According to TimesLIVE, the Hawks Gauteng team is being supported by Home Affairs officials, and in addition to the arrests, they have also seized a few luxury cars. The raids are still ongoing.

A similar raid was conducted last month, 10 alleged kingpins were nabbed in Gauteng for their involvement in illegal mining, reports eNCA.

South Africans weigh in

Many South Africans are happy that the Hawks are making arrests and putting an end to illegal mining; however many believe more arrests should be made.

@0twW55GVX2YmPJG said:

"I've been reporting this to the local police in khusong for almost 2 years now, so called kingpins have being roaming around with the luxury cars, and furthermore their are not S.A citizen. I used to take pictures of police taking bribe form this people, car registration number."

@princecloete said:

"Well done to our law enforcement agencies. On the otherside of the province youngsters are dying at the hands of ruthless drug lords vying for territorial control in Coloured communities. Over the past 2 days there has been killings in Riverlea and Newclare."

@SRampora said:

"We give a round of applause is the law enforcers hard at work not foolishness of promoting vigilantism. More of them must be arrested."

@113Ziba said:

"Good, future looks bright in Mzansi!"

@lewiphonik said:

"Probably the investigation is not enough to prosecute, this is so fast to make arrests. It's just that calls were made recently hunt for the kingpins."

@MbuyaziNkosi said:

"Who are those kingpins? We want to see their pictures ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️"

@ZakiMathebula said:

"Bring back our dignity as South Africans. We need more arrested kingpins of illegal mining."

West Rand residents vow to continue targeting zama zamas unless government steps up to the challenge

Briefly News previously reported that as the unrest in Kagiso continues, residents have warned authorities that they will continue to fight against zama zamas (illegal miners) until the government takes responsibility for its shortcomings and does what it's been elected to do.

On Monday, these warnings were echoed by protest action in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, when community members targeted the homes of alleged zama zamas.

According to TimesLIVE, Mohlakeng residents ransacked two homes that were close to mine shafts and burnt shacks in Extension 11. The mob proceeded to demolish back rooms on the property and burn beds, tools and other belongings.

