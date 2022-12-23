A teenager who escaped police custody was turned back in to the police by his family

The teenager was facing charges of robbery and attempted murder but will now face additional charges of escaping from lawful custody

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said the family's actions should serve as an example to citizens

BUSHBUCKRIDGE - A teenage family did the honourable thing when they handed the boy back to the South African Police services after the teenager escaped custody.

A teenager facing multiple criminal charges was handed over by his family after escaping police custody.

The 17-year-old boy, facing charges of robbery and attempted murder, escaped from law enforcement custody on Tuesday, 20 December, while waiting for probation officers.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the teenager was arrested after being implicated in a robbery in Dwarsloop in Bushbuckrifge over the weekend.

According to SowetanLIVE, the 17-year-old was meant to appear in court when he was arrested on Tuesday, but authorities had to wait for a probation officer because he was underage. That's when the teen escaped.

The teen's family returned him to police custody two days later on Thursday, 22 December, and the 17-year-old now faces an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.

The Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, praised the teen's family for complying with the rule of law and turning the boy in, News24 reported.

Manamela added that the family's actions should serve as an example for other South African citizens.

Manamela said:

"If you know your family member is somehow entangled in crime, please report it to the authorities before it is too late."

