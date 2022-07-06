A woman shared her unique lunch of insects that had many aghast when looking at the key ingredient of her meal

Twitter user @Carolinerathabe did what many social media users do when she shared her special dish of pap of an unusual protein

Caroline had many in disbelief of her portion of protein made up a generous helping of grasshoppers

A woman shared a picture of her interesting dish of pap with a relish made of grasshoppers.

A woman's unusual meal of grasshoppers and pap had some netizens taken aback while some craved the dish.

The unique dish had many questioning the lady's taste in food while others were familiar with the dish.

Mzansi is unsure about a woman's grasshopper lunch

Caroline had netizens up in arms when she showed a plate full of giant grasshoppers ready for her meal.

While grasshoppers are present in many cultures, as BBC reported on grasshopper's popularity in Uganda, Caroline's grasshoppers in the post were paired with pap and looked big and juicy on the plate.

Netizens were in two camps as many admitted that they would struggle to down the meal, but others confirmed it as a yummy meal.

@mosenogikealeb1 commented"

"Yhuu i would rather starve yoh ngeke yeeiy "

@Ma_RoseBlack commented:

" I don't care what I'm exploring when it comes to food , I am not cooking nor eating this ever in my life "

Others who have tasted the cuisine commented that it looked appetising.

@Motla_M commented:

"These tastes real nice, delicious "

@nthabiseng_enny commented:

"Smell alone equals soft life❤️"

@desabahh added:

"Insects got more proteins than beef."

@pmatsepane wrote:

"That's delicious stuff! 2000s kids know nothing about them"

