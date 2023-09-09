A TikTok video went viral showing people a full coverage foundation, and many were interested in watching it work

The video of a creator showing off her product went viral after a demonstration made a big impression online

Many people were in awe after seeing the level of coverage she was able to achieve on the man using the face product

A lady demonstrated how well a foundation works. The video went viral as people were fascinated to see the full coverage foundation at work.

A TikTok video shows a man getting foundation put on him to make his dark spots disappear. Image: @yolondosalmon

Source: TikTok

The demonstration of the foundation received thousands of likes. Netizens were buzzing after they saw how well the product worked.

Man gets face done with foundation

@yolondosalmon on TikTok wanted to demonstrate how well one foundation works. In the video, the lady experimented on a man who had hyperpigmentation spots.

Watch the video below to see the impeccable shade match:

Online users floored by foundation's coverage

Many people said that they were impressed by the cosmetic product. Online users were in awe of how well the foundation matched with the man.

Read the comments below:

alwaysbeyourday joked:

"Dang we have photoshop in real life now?"

Kreativ.Inc added:

"Even the music was shocked, It stopped playing."

Yuna B Love commented:

"I’ve never seen a more perfect shade match? omg."

Darnell was floored:

"The music said … Hold up.. let me seeeee."

Alia was in awe:

"It literally erased his dark spots omg."

People love TikTok beauty videos

Online users are often fascinated when they hear other people's beauty secrets. One woman showed people that she uses sunlight soap bar to do her edges.

Source: Briefly News