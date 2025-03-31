A mom shared a video of her 13-year-old son confidently cooking a full meal, leaving social media users beyond impressed

The TikTok clip showed the young chef chopping veggies, frying chicken, and plating like a pro, sparking praise online

Social media users applauded the mom for teaching survival skills, with some saying the boy would thrive at res and other men joking that he cooked better than their wives

A mom shared a video of her son preparing a meal, cooking and dishing it, leaving online users impressed. Image: @muravhamoin

Source: TikTok

It is always great to see kids learning essential life skills. A 13 year-old-boy had many people impressed after a video of him confidently preparing a meal went viral.

The mom, TikTok user @muravhamoin shared the clip on the video streaming app and it gained loads of engagement, with many praising the boy's skills and his mom's parenting.

From chopping to plating like a pro

In the video, the young chef starts by finely chopping cabbage and carrots before frying them. He then moves on to the chicken, cleaning and cutting it into perfect portions before browning it in the pan. Once the chicken is well cooked, he adds a bit of water to make a rich, flavourful gravy, while clearing his kitchen and and washing some dishes in between.

To complete the meal, he cooks soft pap, showing impressive technique for his age. The final product which he dished in plates looked delicious, and his confidence in the kitchen was clear.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the young chef

Social media users flooded the comment section with love for the little boy's skills. Many said he was well-prepared for res life and that his mom had taught him well. Others shared how they now felt motivated to teach their kids, both boys and girls, how to cook.

Some users joked that he could cook better than their older family members, saying his meals looked restaurant quality. Overall, people were in awe of his ability to cook such a hearty, home-style dish at just 13 years old.

Mzansi people praised a mom for teaching his boy how to cook. Image: @muravhamoin

Source: TikTok

User @furiousvixen shared:

"Now this is responsible parenting… even when you are not at home or there’s something you have to attend to, you know there is a soldier at home… I love this for you ❤️."

User @Seipati added:

"I have a 19-year-old sister. She can't even cook. What a wow. My son is 12, I think I'll start teaching him. Nice mommy."

User @dnd.seeya said:

"My mom sent me this 😭😂."

User @I saidwhatIsaid commented:

"I will never raise a boy child who can't cook and clean. he needs to understand what goes into keeping a house clean and putting good food on the table. Well done mommy, #raising real men."

User @Olesego Tlhoka added:

"Him washing the dishes in between, Such a clean young gentleman 🥺."

User @Lydia Nolwazi Hlongwane said:

"Yes, mommy teach them young. My daughter has now turned her cooking skills into business there at res. She's a first year😂😂. A plate is R30."

Source: Briefly News