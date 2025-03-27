A father received heaps of praise online after helping her daughter remove a tooth with a brick

The sweet video shows the young girl nervously holding the heavy object while her father convinces her that it's okay to throw it

South Africans adored the wholesome content from the clip and complimented the man on his parenting skills

A nervous daughter was supported by her father when he pulled out her tooth using a brick. Images: yultonkingbarber

Source: TikTok

South Africans saluted a man's parenting skills after he helped his daughter take out a tooth with a brick. The sweet clip touched the hearts of Mzansi, who showed some respect for the gent's soft and supportive parenting skills.

Father of the year, everybody

TikTokker yultonkingbarber shared the clip of the situation, which began with a close-up of her daughter, the string and the brick. The father then places the phone on a stand to show him and his daughter. The young girl remains doubtful throughout the clip as her dad reassures her that it's okay for her to throw the brick.

See the video below:

A family man

The back and forth continues with the pair, with the daughter hesitating to do what needs to be done. While the girl is distracted, the father takes the brick and quickly throws it without her realising it, yanking the tooth away as if nothing happened. The girl stood in shock because of how fast it was and because she didn't feel a thing.

The proud father is not just a family man but a talented barber. Image: Tara Moore

Source: Getty Images

Outside of his family activities, which can be seen throughout the man's TikTok account, the gent has a special talent for cutting hair. Some of his earlier TikToks show that he can turn normal haircuts into works of art.

South Africans couldn't get enough of the interaction the man had with his daughter and praised his parenting.

Read the comments below:

Shakes said:

"This is why fathers are important."

Snenaah mentioned:

"😂😂😂😂 Such a lovely father. Lol, this will be a cute memory."

unathi commented:

"This dad is so paitent yohhh😓"

Minks84 shared:

"😂😂OMG! My daughter has a loose tooth, and it's in the same position; it's been a month. I am not sure if I am that brave to do that to her 😂"

dollar bill spencer said:

"Thanks, dad... Much appreciated on her behalf because I have done exactly the same with my son and daughter. But mine appreciated it and were relieved that it happened so quick and that they didn't feel any pain."

🌼🌺Liz🌸🌹 posted:

"You're stressing me out here 😭"

W. mentioned:

"Yoh Yulton bra you used to cut my hair when I was a young boy. Hope you're good 💯"

South Africans quickly reached for some tissues after a man got emotional because of the loving gift he received from his wife.

Source: Briefly News