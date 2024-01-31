South Africans are impressed by a story of an unnamed taxi driver who helped a mother with her three-month baby

The story is going viral on social media, and the mom has sincerely thanked the generous driver for his kind deed

People flooded the lady's comments section, while others praised the man for his grand gesture

In another beautiful yet uplifting story in Mzansi, a woman revealed that a taxi driver she met saved her day.

Woman thanks taxi driver for his grand gesture

The young lady took to TikTok to express her gratitude to the man. The video shared by @chantelmogola has gathered over 66.6 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments, leaving many people in South Africa inspired by the man's gesture.

In the clip, the woman stated that she was on her way to an interview; however, she had no one to look after her child, so the taxi driver did so. The young lady said her little girl was three months old when the driver agreed to stand by the window and hold her child until she was done with her interview.

She captioned her post saying:

"To the taxi driver who held my three-month baby girl and agreed to stand by the window so I can see him while in an interview because I had no baby sitter and I got the job."

Watch the video below:

SA praises the taxi driver for good deed

Many people were touched by the lady's story as they flooded her comment section to praise the man for his kind gesture.

User5278693544391 wrote:

"Woow I love such stories zobuntu ebantwini usbongele nakuye kunabant abasaphil la emnyango."

Ngwanes03 wished the taxi driver well by adding:

"Sibonge uyaphila lowomuntu may God Bless him hope waya ukobonga kuyen."

BIGGIE wrote:

"I wish we could see him..we are happy as a country."

Nozah was touched by the woman's post:

"Wow, that brought tears to my eyes. Some of those taxi drivers are good people."

JulzMBP commended:

"Much love to him because of him the spirit of being humane still exists."

"True Ubuntu": Mzansi reacts to story of taxi driver helping mom with sick kid

