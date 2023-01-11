One man admits to having gained some weight and missing his old body, but he’s also embracing the new

Twitter user @LOZAAH shared before and after snaps of himself, showing off his new belly

Many women let the man know that he looks happier and that that is way hotter than any muscles

Gaining weight isn’t always a bad thing. While our guy isn’t the happiest about his new shape, he has embraced it and recently found that a lot of women love it.

Twitter user @LOZAAH knows he has gained weight and he isn't even afraid to admit it on social media. Image: Twitter / @LOZAAH

Source: Twitter

Skinny or muscular is not for everyone… there is hope for those who love food and not the gym. This man learnt that recently when he shared before and after snaps of himself.

Twitter user @LOZAAH has embraced the fact that he has gained weight even if it hurts a little to look at old pictures. Sharing what he used to look like next to what he looks like now, our guy mourned the loss of his gym bod.

The women of Mzansi let him know he’s still a snack

While the man might think he is less attractive, a lot of women don’t. Seeing how happy he is now had many people, male and female, telling him to own it as happiness is a better look than any physique.

Take a look:

@thandomasanabo said:

“Potbelly still gives good loving ”

@Sli_Simelane said:

“You look happier in the after pic❤️”

@MZamatolo said:

“Ndithanda the 'after' version of you”

@Ntombekhaya_ said:

“You look happy in the after pic and uya glowa ”

@motau_11 said:

Stunning woman goes viral as she shows off her glow-up after weight gain: “Yass queen”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman had social media netizens beaming with body positivity after sharing a video revealing how she looked before and after her weight gain.

TikTok user Valeria Godfrey (@valbabyyy3) posted the clip, which shows her stylishly rocking a stunning orange satin dress as well as another black crop top and mini skirt outfit before she gained weight and after she did.

The infectious smile on the queen’s face speaks for itself, as she looks both happy and comfortable in her own skin.

Source: Briefly News