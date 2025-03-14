Thembinkosi Mthembu had the opportunity to practice his lines with his wife as he prepared to reprise his role in Adulting

Mthembu credited his healthy marriage for helping him prepare for his role as Bonga Tembe, a toxic husband

The Adulting star also advised married couples based on his real-life and on-screen marriage experience

‘Adulting’ star Thembinkosi Mthembu offers advice to married couples. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape, thembinkosi_mthembu/Instagram

It’s not every time that an actor gets to have his wife as his rehearsal partner. Thembinkosi Mthembu had the privilege of working with his wife as he prepared to reprise his role as Bonga Tembe in the third and final season of Adulting.

Thembinkosi Mthembu shares how his wife helped him prepare

Speaking to TshisaLive, the 2024 Safta Best Actor winner paid tribute to his wife for helping him with his lines. He also explained how his healthy real-life marriage helped him prepare for his role as a toxic husband.

“My wife was also a huge help while preparing for this role. She would assist me with my lines and I’d ask her how she would feel if I said something a particular way. It was fun to see if I could provoke a reaction from her in the same way Bonga might from Nkanyezi,” he explained.

Thembinkosi Mthembu shares marriage advice

Mthembu also gave married couples advice based on his real-life experience and his on-screen role. He advised men to avoid unnecessary pressures and to be mature about breakups and not resort to violence when a woman ends a relationship.

“We need to return to the basics, like our fathers who worked simple jobs and provided for their families without societal pressures. If we do this, we can grow and become better men and fathers,” Thembinkosi Mthembu shared.

Thembinkosi Mthembu shared marriage advice for both men and women. Image: thembinkosi_mthembu

The actor also had advice for women. He advised women not to stay in relationships for the financial perks or out of fear. The 2024 Hunk of The Year Feather Award winner advised women to cherish and acknowledge the little things their men do.

Mthembu also advised women not to paint all men with a broad brush based on their bad experiences.

Mapaseka 'Pasi' Koetle opens up about her role on Adulting Season 3

Apart from reintroducing its old cast members, Adulting also introduced new faces to the show.

Mapaseka Koetle is one of the new faces who joined the third and final season of the Showmax series, Adulting.

In a chat with Kaya 959, Mapaseka Koetle disclosed that she had mixed feelings after being informed that she had landed the role on Adulting. She told the radio station that while she was excited, she also felt nervous because of the steamy scenes.

