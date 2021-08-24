Nando's is causing another stir on social media for a well-thought-out response to one of their social media followers

A South African social media account holder, @Ayis84, boasted about a photo of chickens and tagged the restaurant chain but the response is what impresses Mzansi

The guy posted a photo of two chickens on a mini bicycle pushing the Nando's social media team to fight back, saying they once auditioned for a role on the comedy known as Velaphi

South African fast food and chicken outlet, Nando's, is trending once again on social media. The popular restaurant took to Twitter to share a hilarious response to their follower.

@Ayis84 tagged the food store, boasting about a different recipe of chickens that are seen in the photo roasting on a minibike. The account holder seems to suggest they make better food than the established restaurant store.

However, the response is leaving many South Africans seriously impressed as they posted their reactions.

At the same time, it seems Nando's dropped a punch aimed at SABC1 for airing old shows, suggesting they will deliver to many places once the broadcaster reboots its programming. Nando's captioned their post:

“We once auditioned for the role of Velaphi. We're doing deliveries now, mara we're within when SABC1 announces a reboot.”

Nandos has done it again after fighting back in a hilarious response. Image: @Ayis84/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

“Nando's... Give me a job before I snitch at yall that you guys are stealing fresh chickens from Chicken Licken.”

@Refilwe50 said:

“Mpolaye gape wena NandiPha Pha Pha.”

@SesiMoyagabo said:

“Nandi.”

@Baky_ZA said:

“Ohhh Nandi!”

@BrianMP said:

“Nandi Nandi awuzame ngama rolls lapho l have my own sauce and chicken please @NandosSA.”

@Charmilique said:

“Bathong Kgogo yeee!!!!”

