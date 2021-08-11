South African restaurant company Nando's is a hit on social media after responding to a disgruntled client in a funny manner

A South African customer is seemingly unhappy with what he bought at Nando's. The social media account holder alleges that the restaurant didn’t give him what he ordered.

Sipho Mlilo Dlamini posted a photo on Twitter, saying the meal he ordered didn’t have that spicy feel he usually gets and the food store didn’t waste time to respond to the tweet. In their response, the company challenges the client, suggesting that he finished his plate and he can’t complain now.

Mzansi social media users didn’t need an invite to join the conversation and it will seriously leave you laughing.

South Africans are laughing at a joke shared by Nando's on social media. Image: @NandosSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@FitBatho said:

“I see what you did there.”

@PeterDitshego said:

“Daaiman o senya dijo nama e kana di left over.”

@Germini_Man said:

“Guys, le ja borotho ka fork & knife?”

@LoverofSneakers said:

“Lol guys stop laughing mah. Nna I once ate a burger at Spur with fork and knife.”

@Thamagane_m said:

“Maar ke nnete Nandi, your kitchens don’t put enough sauce sometimes, I have even stopped buying there by Sancardia, and without the sauce the meat is horror movie.”

@TaurusMisslwar said:

“Hahahaha whoever is in charge of this account is the baddest.”

@KediWaNete said:

“Ba mbora hore, ba busy le di come backs instead of sorting out their kitchen.”

@NandosSA said:

“You're tired of laughing neh? Got you!”

Source: Briefly.co.za