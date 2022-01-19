An online user posted an adorable video of a baby crawling and it has peeps laughing and gushing

The short clip was posted by @bebekxl on Instagram and the little toddler’s speed and ability has users entertained

Online users have not held back pushing the like button on the post and also left sweet comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a baby leopard crawling around the house is doing the rounds on social media and peeps love it.

Online users have been showing love on video of a baby leopard crawling. Image: @bebekxl / Twitter

Source: Instagram

The video of an adorable little girl was posted by online user @bebekxl on Instagram and has over 48 000 likes. One user even said the toddler could teach some soldiers a thing or two.

Babies and toddlers have a way of making peeps melt and this endearing little one is no different. Here are users comments on the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

chinna_sasuma

“I wish I could tag all soldiers around the world... hey it's very simple to crawl.”

blac_nails reacted:

“Pampers baby.”

amarsehra0010 said:

“Soldier baby.”

aple0401 commented:

“She is fast!!!”

Amandanicolepowell replied:

“@powell.22 Austyn could have crawled like this lmao.”

Vilgotti wrote:

“Your baby! @kingpeso184 escaping the room to go look for you…”

Woman gives birth on a bus with help from fellow passengers

In more babies in a hurry, Briefly News previously reported that an expectant woman whose water broke while aboard a bus delivered a healthy child with the help of fellow passengers.

The incident that happened in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, saw the bus driver divert the bus to the Rocha Faria Hospital after learning that she was about to give birth.

Soon after arriving at the hospital, some passengers alighted to request help from hospital staff as others remained behind to help her give birth.

Recounting the incident, one passenger said that the woman was already experiencing contractions when he boarded the bus and refused to sit down.

“I got on the bus at 6:20 p.m., and the woman was already standing inside, holding on to a bar and saying that she did not want to sit down and that she was feeling a lot of pain. She said that had broken waters,” he told the UOL news outlet.

Source: Briefly News