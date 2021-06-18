A little boy has warmed people's hearts on social media after driving his mum and his younger siblings with his mini car

The boy displayed gentlemanly behaviour by opening the passenger door for his mum before hopping into the car to display his driving skills

A lot of social media users were surprised that the boy was not just a good driver, but he was also a gentleman

A video has emerged on social media in which a little boy could be seen driving his mother and his younger sibling in his mini car.

In the heartwarming video, the boy and his family stepped out of their apartment, ready to hit the town. He then opened the vehicle door for his mum, who hops in with a child she was carrying.

Many were wowed by the boy's driving skills as he took his mum and baby sibling for a ride. Photo credit: @babies.vidz

The three of them were already wearing their face masks before leaving their apartment and once the boy sat in the driver's seat, he displayed the driving skill that got many praising him on social media.

Briefly News couldn't ascertain the boy's identity as the Instagram handle, @babies.vidz, that posted the video was unable to get more details about him. But one thing is certain, the little man has proven that he is a gentleman who cares about his mum and his younger sibling.

Watch the video below:

The video warmed the hearts of social media users many of whom left positive comments for the little man.

@ngindojr said:

"Ooh what a gentleman."

@choonkis commented:

"Wonderful Wonderful"

@liatcy said:

"Oh this little man knows how to drive."

@babak._.ghadimi wrote:

"Very very nice beauty."

