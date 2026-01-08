A South African woman shared a video showing maggots she found in chocolate bars

The TikToker warned people to check both sides of chocolate wrappers before eating

South Africans were disgusted and asked her to share more on where she got the chocolates from

A TikToker, @kerrynmiafelton, posted a video on 31 December 2025 showing a disturbing discovery. In the video, she explained that this was the second time that she bought chocolate, and there were maggots inside. She gave a warning to anyone buying chocolate, saying they should make sure to open the wrapper on both sides and check that there are no maggots. The woman wondered how many people have eaten maggots unknowingly. She captioned her post:

"Check your chocolate on both sides before eating! How many maggots have been eaten unknowingly...."

The video first showed a brown chocolate in a wrapper. A maggot could be seen inside, eating or worming its way into the chocolate. The clip then showed a second chocolate, which was a milk chocolate, and that too had a maggot on the end. It had already drilled into the chocolate and had been there for a while.

It's unclear where exactly she bought the chocolate, as it wasn't stated in the video. However, the maggots in the chocolates were clearly visible, alive and wriggling. You could also see residue on the chocolate, showing that it had been there for a while.

The post went viral, as a lot of people commented, with some stating that it probably was from the same store. Others mentioned that they'd never experienced such an issue, especially with certain branded chocolates. Some people asked the woman to expose the store because they also wouldn't want to experience such an issue.

Unfortunately, she didn't mention the name of the store, but she did go on to say that she bought the chocolate from the same store on different occasions. This led a lot of people to believe that the problem was in the store and not specifically with the chocolate manufacturers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA hates maggots in chocolate

Social media users flooded the comment section on TikToker @kerrynmiafelton's post:

@mckenns_h asked:

"I need to know which chocolates these were, please 😩"

@Taniel Louwina Walker said:

"I'll never eat chocolate again in the dark."

@👑🔥IDFWU🔥👑 stated:

"Never experienced maggots in a Cadbury slab."

@BjornA explained:

"Probably from the same store. Looks like gnats. They are months and lay eggs, the eggs hatch and the worms are what you see."

@Sanele Mtshali joked:

"Signs to stop eating chocolate."

@user3104154944257 warned:

"Pantry moths!!! Do not buy anything else from that shop… Those webs, eggs & worms will be in EVERYTHING, and you can NEVER get them out of your house! Such a mission."

