“Check Your Chocolate”: SA Woman Finds Maggots in Chocolate Bought on Different Occasions
- A South African woman shared a video showing maggots she found in chocolate bars
- The TikToker warned people to check both sides of chocolate wrappers before eating
- South Africans were disgusted and asked her to share more on where she got the chocolates from
A TikToker, @kerrynmiafelton, posted a video on 31 December 2025 showing a disturbing discovery. In the video, she explained that this was the second time that she bought chocolate, and there were maggots inside. She gave a warning to anyone buying chocolate, saying they should make sure to open the wrapper on both sides and check that there are no maggots. The woman wondered how many people have eaten maggots unknowingly. She captioned her post:
"Check your chocolate on both sides before eating! How many maggots have been eaten unknowingly...."
The video first showed a brown chocolate in a wrapper. A maggot could be seen inside, eating or worming its way into the chocolate. The clip then showed a second chocolate, which was a milk chocolate, and that too had a maggot on the end. It had already drilled into the chocolate and had been there for a while.
It's unclear where exactly she bought the chocolate, as it wasn't stated in the video. However, the maggots in the chocolates were clearly visible, alive and wriggling. You could also see residue on the chocolate, showing that it had been there for a while.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The post went viral, as a lot of people commented, with some stating that it probably was from the same store. Others mentioned that they'd never experienced such an issue, especially with certain branded chocolates. Some people asked the woman to expose the store because they also wouldn't want to experience such an issue.
Unfortunately, she didn't mention the name of the store, but she did go on to say that she bought the chocolate from the same store on different occasions. This led a lot of people to believe that the problem was in the store and not specifically with the chocolate manufacturers.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA hates maggots in chocolate
Social media users flooded the comment section on TikToker @kerrynmiafelton's post:
@mckenns_h asked:
"I need to know which chocolates these were, please 😩"
@Taniel Louwina Walker said:
"I'll never eat chocolate again in the dark."
@👑🔥IDFWU🔥👑 stated:
"Never experienced maggots in a Cadbury slab."
@BjornA explained:
"Probably from the same store. Looks like gnats. They are months and lay eggs, the eggs hatch and the worms are what you see."
@Sanele Mtshali joked:
"Signs to stop eating chocolate."
@user3104154944257 warned:
"Pantry moths!!! Do not buy anything else from that shop… Those webs, eggs & worms will be in EVERYTHING, and you can NEVER get them out of your house! Such a mission."
More on food making headlines
- Briefly News recently reported on Nestlé recalling some of its NAN formula milk products due to concerns of contamination and safety.
- Lucky Star ventured into the noodles market, with a man showing the unexpected product by the canned food company in a TikTok video.
- A domestic worker skit about rotten food from an employer had Mzansi laughing, using humour to reflect familiar household dynamics during Januworry.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za