Lucky Star Ventures into Noodles Market: What South Africans Think of Canned Food Giant's Venture
- A man posted a TikTok video on 6 January 2025 showing an unexpected product by Lucky Star
- The company specialises in canned food, and they have ventured into a new space
- Online users shared their reactions to seeing the Lucky Star offering that a man discussed in a TikTok video
A TikTok video about a Lucky Star product due to be in stores soon captured Mzansi's interest. The brand known for the tinned fish dipped a foot into a space in the food market.
The video the man shared about Lucky Star received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, and they were stunned by Lucky Star's latest productive development.
In a video on TikTok, a man spotlighted that Lucky Star developed a new product to sell. Lucky Star had noodles for sale on trial at Boxer Superstores and will be releasing them nationwide in four flavours: Durban Curry, Chicken, Spicy Seafood and Beef. Lucky Star's noodles were on sale for R90 for four, five-packs of noodles. The brand has been expanding to provide a variety of canned goods, including corned beef, beans, tinned soy mince and more.
South Africa discusses Lucky Star noodles
Many thought that the video by @hamzeh.majiet of the noodles was interesting. Some people shared their thoughts as they compared it to their preferred noodles. Online users remarked that Lucky Star had to nail the texture of their noodles and develop different flavours if they were to compete on the market. Watch the video and read people's thoughts on noodles by Lucky Star:
Mampara in the Matrix said:
"Always ensure it's made with real food ingredients and not synthetic junk."
It's Lady Vera shared another Lucky Star:
"Lucky Star has chicken livers too."
Mohamed Riaaz added:
"Lucky Star now also does baked beans."
Mr Dieezy wanted a pilchard flavour:
"Why can't we get a pilchard flavour?"
barbaramokgothu shared:
"I bought 2 packs for R35 at Frontline yesterday."
GoldAstro said:
"They need a change the color looks too close to other brands."
pb&dj suggested:
"SA companies should try to make noodles with an Indomie-style flavour coz this standard beef/chicken/curry/cheese they all do are so boring. They should do something new with chilli oil or paste or fried onion bits in addition to the powder sachet to appeal to the already bored consumer."
toto said:
"When they get to INDOMIE level … I’ll buy. Currently all noodles look and taste like Maggi."
A_akaash shared what she would've loved:
"Sorry, I was thinking Tin Fish Flavour. Now I am Craving Tin Fish and Roti or Even Butter Bread."
Source: Briefly News
