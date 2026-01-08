Martin Chivers, the celebrated Tottenham and England striker, has passed away at 80, leaving behind a remarkable football legacy

Spurs honoured the late striker during their Premier League clash with Bournemouth, wearing black armbands in his memory

Chivers is remembered as one of Tottenham’s all-time greats, having scored 174 goals for the club and helped secure multiple major trophies, including the League Cup and UEFA Cup

Football legend Martin Chivers, who passed away at the age of 80, was honoured on Wednesday, 7 January 2025, during an English Premier League game between Tottenham and Bournemouth. Spurs players wore black armbands as they paid tribute to the former England striker, who scored 174 goals in 367 appearances for Spurs and netted 13 goals for England.

English soccer player Martin Chivers in action during a match, UK, 4th September 1968. Image: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the game, head coach Thomas Frank described Chivers as “one of our true legends, winning three big titles and one of our top scorers,” calling him “a true Tottenham legend” and sending his thoughts to Chivers’ family and loved ones.

The club released a statement expressing immense sadness at the striker’s passing, extending their deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and former teammates. They confirmed that Spurs players would wear black armbands during their fixture against AFC Bournemouth and paid tribute to Chivers as “one of the all-time greats.”

Career highlights for Chivers

Chivers was a key part of the Spurs team that won the League Cup twice and claimed the UEFA Cup in 1972. He began his football career at Southampton, helping the Saints gain promotion to the top flight in 1966 before joining Tottenham in January 1968 for a British record fee at the time. Despite a serious knee injury, he became a vital figure in the Spurs squad, contributing to four finals in four years.

His goals in the 1971 League Cup final against Aston Villa at Wembley were crucial, and he also helped Spurs finish third in the old First Division that same year. Chivers later played for Norwich, Brighton under former Spurs teammate Alan Mullery, and had a short stint as player-manager at Southern League side Dorchester. He also played in Norway for Vard and made ten appearances for Barnet in 1982–83.

Martin Chivers, David Ginola and Mark Falco walk on the pitch during the closing ceremony after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United . Image: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Chivers post-retirement at Spurs

Even after retiring, Chivers remained a visible presence at Tottenham home games and was a loyal member of the club's matchday legends hospitality team, cementing his status as a cherished figure in Spurs history.

Chivers’ passing comes amid a particularly sombre period for the football community. Macclesfield FC recently confirmed the tragic death of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod following a motorway car accident in December 2025. Last year also saw the loss of young footballers Finley Bone, who died after being struck by lightning in Australia, and another promising player who was killed in a motorbike collision in October.

