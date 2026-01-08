England and Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer , sparking widespread concern in the football world

Messages of support have poured in from major clubs and governing bodies as Keegan prepares to undergo treatment

The former England manager has a decorated career as both a player and manager across Europe and the Premier League

Former Liverpool manager and England centre-forward Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, 7 January 2025.

Kevin Keegan poses for a photograph with the European Cup before flying home on May 26, 1977, in Rome, Italy. His black eye is clearly visible.

Source: Getty Images

Keegan, who enjoyed a decorated career for the England national team, also played for Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle United. After retiring, he transitioned into management, coaching Newcastle United, Fulham, and Manchester City, while also managing the England senior team. He twice won the European Footballer of the Year award during his playing days.

Keegan's family confirms cancer diagnosis

In a family statement, it was confirmed that Keegan had recently been admitted to the hospital for tests after experiencing abdominal symptoms. Medical assessments revealed a cancer diagnosis, and he will now begin treatment.

The family conveyed gratitude to the healthcare staff for their intervention and ongoing care. They also requested privacy during what they described as a difficult period and stated that they would issue no further comments.

Clubs' messages of support for Kevin Keegan

Messages of support poured in from across the football world following the announcement. Newcastle United posted on social media that they were “with him every step of the way” and wished him a full and speedy recovery.

Liverpool said that the thoughts and support of everyone at the club were with Keegan, and together with the former players’ association Forever Reds, extended best wishes to him, his family and his friends.

Manchester City also expressed solidarity, saying they were sending strength and love to Keegan and his family. The Football Association, Premier League and several top-flight and lower-division clubs issued similar messages.

Liverpool has endured a difficult period following the death of striker Diogo Jota in a car accident in 2025 and the passing of former goalkeeping coach José Manuel Ochotorena at the age of 64.

Keegan’s playing career began in 1968 at Scunthorpe United before he was signed by legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly three years later. He inspired the Reds to three league titles and played a key role in winning the 1977 European Cup, the club’s first in the competition. He scored 100 goals in 323 appearances before joining German side Hamburg in 1977.

Kevin Keegan attends the 24th Hillsborough Anniversary Memorial Service at Anfield on April 15, 2013, in Liverpool, England.

Source: Getty Images

He moved into management in 1992, taking charge of Newcastle United and guiding the club to the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League in 1993. England appointed him manager in February 1999, a position he held until 2002.

